Anti-Adhesion Products Market To Reach USD 969.1 Million By 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A. , Baxter International, Inc., Becton Dickinson

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global anti-adhesion products market was valued at USD 550.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 969.1 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Adhesions are bands of sticky tissues that adhere to the surfaces of internal organs and tissues together, obstructing the area of its formation. This process happens post surgeries relating to gynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, abdominal surgery, and other surgeries. Approximately 10 million people have osteoporosis, and 44 million suffer from low bone density in America according to the national osteoporosis foundation. The formation of adhesions is originally a natural healing process of the body wherein; the body recovers itself from the trauma of surgery or any other massive wounds caused due to an accident. The anti-adhesion products are used to treat these adhesions, as any drug therapy cannot handle them.

The anti-adhesion products market is widely driven by the rising number of surgeries among the global population, mainly due to lifestyle disorders. According to the American Heart Association, 121.5 million Americans have one or more types of cardiovascular disease in the US. Adhesions frequently occur after abdominal surgery. Postoperative adhesions, which could cause chronic pelvic pain, intestinal obstruction, and infertility, often occur after abdominal surgery. Several products, in the form of film or fluid, are widely used to prevent postoperative adhesion formation. Usually, these products serve as barriers to separate contact with the damaged tissue surface. Many anti-adhesion products have been used in the clinic. The geriatric population, which is more prone to such surgeries, is a driving factor for the market. Although anti-adhesion products are the only treatment for adhesions, the use of these products is reluctantly approved by surgeons about the clinical safety and efficacy of these products. Therefore it is expected to be a restraint for market growth.

Pelvic surgery often causes unavoidable tissue injury and that can lead to the formation of post- surgical adhesion owning to the rising demand for anti-adhesion products.The polyethylene glycol segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period owing to its high efficacy and better results.

According to European Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy (ESGE) more than 50% respondents provided results to a survey in U.K. that adhesions are a most common complication post surgeries. Therefore, this region is driving factor for the market growth.

The target diseases such as cancer, pelvic surgeries and C-sections have significantly increased in number owing to the rising demand for anti-adhesion products.ï‚·According to the National Cancer Institute in 2018, the most common cancers are breast cancer, lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectum cancer, melanoma of the skin, bladder cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, kidney and renal pelvis cancer, endometrial cancer. to a boost to the anti-adhesion product market.

Many companies had to face a lot of difficulties for approval of these anti-adhesion products due to questions on their clinical efficacy and safety. Recently, in December 2019 Baxter International entered into an agreement with Sanofi and picked up Seprafilm an anti-adhesion product for USD 350 million. Seprafilm is a US FDA approved product and is extensively used as anti-adhesion product. This acquisition has helped Baxter to increase their product line in the market.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A. , Baxter International, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Anika Therapeutics Inc, Ethicon US LLC, FzioMed, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, MAST Biosurgery , Terumo Corporation and BMI Korea Co.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the anti-adhesion products market on the basis of product, application, formulation, end use and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Synthetic Adhesion Polyethylene Glycol Hyaluronic Acid Regenerated Cellulose

Natural Adhesion Barriers Collagen & Protein Fibrin



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Cardiovascular surgery

Orthopedic surgery

Gynecological surgery

General/ abdominal Surgery

Neurological surgery

Urological Surgery

Others

Formulation Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Gels

Films

Liquid

End-use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory surgery centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



