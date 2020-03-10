Anthrax Vaccines Market To Reach USD 927.61 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Anthrax Vaccines Market is expected to reach USD 927.61 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is stimulated by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases like anthrax worldwide. Besides, the cost-effectiveness of immunizations, new investment opportunities from government, research foundations, donors, and advances in research and manufacturing technologies is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, the presence of a large target population in developing markets is driving market growth.

Nevertheless, lack of awareness, cost-prohibitive vaccination in under-developed nations, scarcity of availability and affordability, and strict regulatory norms are the factors that may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years.

An increase in the eating of undercooked meat infected with the disease is causative of the growth of the market. Additionally, an increase in industrial processing of contaminated materials like hides and hair wool, among others, is expected to support the market growth in the future.

The markets in the Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Developing countries like China and India are likely to drive the market demand in the Asia Pacific region in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to economic growth, improved health care infrastructure, an increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and the growing awareness for healthy well-being in these nations.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cell-Free PA vaccines contributed to the largest market share, with around 60% of the market share in 2019, and are expected to witness a growth rate of 7.6% during the forecast period. In comparison to AVA, the British AVP consists of lower levels of PA and higher concentrations of additional Bacillus anthracis antigens, including edema factor (EF), lethal factor (LF), and specific bacillus surface proteins. These enhanced components in the British AVP anthrax vaccines may provide a slight improvement in protection against anthrax.

Anthrax vaccines are primarily used for providing vaccination to animals. Application of these vaccines for animal use dominated the market with a market share of more than 90% in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in the period 2020-2027.

The market in North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to have a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Merck & Co. Inc., Emergent Bio-Solutions, Zoetis Inc., PharmaAthene Inc., Biogenesis Bago Inc., Porton Biopharma Inc., Colorado Serum, Merial, Intervac, and Vecol, among others.

In July 2018, the advisory committee on Immunization Practices chose to approve recommendations for the usage of Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed (AVA) in post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) in the occurrence of a widespread release of Bacillus anthracis spores.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Anthrax Vaccines Market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cell-Free PA Vaccines Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed (AVA) Anthrax Vaccine Precipitated (AVP)

Live Cells

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Human Use

Animal Use

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

