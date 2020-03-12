Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market To Reach USD 53.51 Billion By 2027 | 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co

The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is forecast to reach USD 53.51 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. These devices are used for the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These devices help patients suffering from acute and chronic diseases and respiratory diseases.

Growth in the number of people suffering from respiratory diseases, coupled with a rise in the number of surgical procedures, will boost the market growth. Factors such as rapid urbanization, an increase in the geriatric population, rising pollution, an increase in tobacco consumption, and growth in surgical procedures are also encouraging the growth of the market.

Factors such as innovations in respiratory care devices and government support for the launch of these devices also boost the market. High demand for anesthesia and respiratory devices will also propel market growth. Growing demand for therapeutic devices for homecare and an increase in expenditure in healthcare will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

North America dominates the market for anesthesia and respiratory devices. High per capita income and awareness of health in the developed region is fueling the market in this region. One of the leading causes of death in North America is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). This increases the demand for the product. Increasing investment in healthcare by the government will also encourage the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Neuro-robotic Systems contributed to over 24% of the total market share in the year 2019.

Anesthesia Delivery Machine helps provide drugs to patients in pain. It transfers constant and accurate supply of medical gases and anesthetic vapor at desired pressure and flow. It held a market share of nearly 27% in the year 2019.

Therapeutic Devices such as infusion pumps, pacemakers, hemodialyzers, ventilators, and spinal stimulators attempt to replace certain critical physiological functionalities or provide needed pain therapy. It held a market share of around 28% in the year 2019.

Diagnostic Devices is forecasted to hold a market share of 26% in the year 2027. It is used to identify the nature of certain phenomena, generally related to a medical condition.

Examples of diagnostic devices are magnetic resonance imaging apparatuses, temperature sensors, or pacemakers.

Hospitals held a market share of 27% in the year 2019. Research institutes are forecast to hold a market share of 21% in the year 2027.

Clinics are predicted to have the highest market growth rate of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Cerebral Palsy held a market share of nearly 21% in the year 2019. Children who suffer from the disease also have problem breathing and develop infections. Respiratory devices are commonly used among patients with cerebral palsy.

Europe is forecasted to hold around 24% of the global market share in the year 2027. High per capita income and investment in the healthcare sector will boost the growth of the market in the region.

Key participants include Ambu S/A, 3M Company, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co., KGaA, Chart Industries Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, and ResMed Inc., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market on the basis of Product, Respiratory Devices, Anesthesia Devices, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neuro-robotic Systems

Brain Computer Interface

Non-invasive Stimulators

Wearable Device

Anesthesia Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Anesthesia Delivery Machines

Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories

Anesthesia Monitors

Anesthesia Information Management Systems

Respiratory Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Consumables & Accessories

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cerebral Palsy

Parkinson’s disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cognitive Care Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End User

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



