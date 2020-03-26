Anatomical Models Market To Reach USD 55.87 Billion By 2027 | Nasco, Laerdal Medical, Columbia Dentoform, 3B Scientific, Erler-Zimmer, Algeo, Fysiomed

The Global Anatomical Models Market is expected to reach USD 55.87 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Anatomical models are, in fact, an artificial prototype of body parts like eyes, skull, brain, and nervous system, among others, to impart a vivid and clear understanding of various complex body functions, especially humans, along with a clear understanding of disease and ailments associated with it.

Growing demand for anatomical models in anatomical studies for providing effective learning and teaching is one of the major factors influencing market growth. Human anatomy models are superb teaching and learning resources. These are normally used by academic institutes for providing an improved and clear understanding to the scholars about the otherwise sophisticated and overwhelming human anatomy. Anatomical models make it easy for learners to comprehend the multifaceted operations of the human body parts. They provide a practical learning experience to the scholars and make it easy for them to visualize everything in a vivid manner.

Request free sample Copy of this research report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1295

One major factor that may hinder the market growth is the cost-intensive production of anatomical models.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the key revenue-generating regions during the forecast period. The market is expected to have the highest growth rate of CAGR 1.5% in the forecast owing to swift growth in the medical sector as well as rapid rise in the research in the field of anatomical studies. On January 2019, Korea University Guro Hospital (KUGH) and the Kore collaborated to initiate a program which would use additive manufacturing technique to print 3D models for patients with bone fractures.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for eye anatomical model is expected to have the highest CAGR of 1.5% in the forecast period in terms of units sold due to an upsurge in the number of ophthalmic ailments leading to growing patient consultation and number of ophthalmic surgeries across the globe.

Scientific research Centers and education centers account for the largest market share in this market, which can be attributed to the mounting awareness concerning patient wellbeing, the growing emphasis on reducing medical faults, and the rise in the number of scholars opting for the medical profession.

North American market is expected to have the largest market share with a CAGR of 1.4% due to the rise in the latest technological developments in this region, along with an escalation in the necessity and demand among medical professionals to have practical training to get an in-depth understanding of the concepts. overdue

Key participants include Nasco, Laerdal Medical, Columbia Dentoform, 3B Scientific, Erler-Zimmer, Algeo, Fysiomed, Simulaids, Altay Scientific, and Frasaco.

Order Your Copy Now (Customized report delivered as per your specific requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1295

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Anatomical Models market on the basis of type, printing technology, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Brain Model

Torso Model

Organ Model

Nervous System Model

Skeletal System Model

Hand Model

Eye Model

Tooth Model

Digestive System Model

Pregnancy Model

Others

Printing Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

2D Printing

3D Printing Stereolithography Poly Jet Multi Jet fusion Fused Deposition Modeling Others

4D Printing

End-user Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Scientific Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Education Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anatomical-models-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com