Aminoglycosides Market To Reach USD 2.08 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Aminoglycosides Market is forecasted to reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Aminoglycoside drugs are used for the treatment of various bacterial infections in humans and animals. Application of this class of drug for defense against infection resistance and as antibacterials drive the growth of the market. A rise in the number of people suffering from tuberculosis across the globe is also encouraging the growth of the market. The presence of UNITAID and Global Drug Facility is further anticipated to fuel the market growth. These organizations serve as an intervention for the diagnosis and management of tuberculosis. Rising cases of MDR-TB and yearly procurement requirement by GDF and STOP TB foundation is further anticipated to boost the market.

Side effects associated with the drugs such as irreversible hearing loss, muscle twitching, and seizure will hinder the growth of the market. The decrease in sales of a certain type of aminoglycosides will also limit the market.

The Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the global sector. Increased incidences of tuberculosis in this region and the availability of multi-drugs, such as Kanamycin and Capreomycin, are boosting the growth of the market in the region. The presence of a large number of market entities in China, Japan, and India is forecast to encourage the growth of the market. Kanamycin suppliers are located in this region that provides drugs to STOP TB and GDF, hence increasing the regional contribution.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Aminoglycosides are potent antibiotics that contain several properties useful for the treatment of life-threatening diseases.

Neomycin holds the largest market share of 17% in the year 2019. It finds its application in topical formulations for the treatment of different skin infections.

Kanamycin is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the forecast period. It is used in MDR-TB after the failure of capreomycin but before treatment with amikacin.

Injectables accounted for the largest market share of around 24% in the year 2019. The use of kanamycin & capreomycin globally via injectables is forecast to fuel market growth.

Feed held a market share of 22% in the year 2019 and is forecast to grow with 4.2% through the forecast period. A majority of in-feed and in-water aminoglycoside products are used in pig and poultry industries.

Hospital Pharmacies is forecast to control the largest market share of 30% in the year 2027.

The Retail Pharmacies segment held a market share of 27% by the year 2019 with an estimated CAGR of 3.7% through the forecast period.

The Veterinary segment is speculated to gain control of nearly a quarter of the global market share by the year 2027, recording the highest CAGR. It will boost industrial growth due to the higher occurrences of outbreaks in animal diseases.

These drugs are restricted to food-producing animals, as they can result to toxic effects and resistant effects on humans after consuming the animal.

As of 2019, the Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of 27%, owing to the presence of market players and a high incidence of tuberculosis in the region.

North America held a market share of around 22% in the year 2019. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease are forecast to drive the market of the product in this region.

Key participants include Vega Pharma Ltd., Kremoint Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Xian Wison Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Bolai Pharmacy Co., Ltd., Taiwan Fructose, Medson Pharmaceuticals, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd., Yi Chang Veterinary Medicine Factory, HuvePharma, and Medico Remedies Pvt. Ltd, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Aminoglycosides Market on the basis of Drug, Mode of Administration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Drug Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neomycin

Tobramycin

Gentamicin

Amikacin

Paromomycin

Streptomycin

Kanamycin

Mode of Administration Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Feed

Injectable

Intra-mammary

Topical

Oral

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027

Veterinary

Skin

Respiratory

UTI & Pelvic Disease

Neonatal Sepsis

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Clinics

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe K. France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



