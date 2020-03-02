Americas to Dominate Medical Billing Outsourcing Market

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Analysis

The medical billing outsourcing market is expected to grow at a 12.5% CAGR between 2018-2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Medical billing outsourcing covers all forms of assistance for different billing needs. It helps in reducing billing errors and generating more avenue. Some of its key benefits include it ensures billing compliance, improves patient satisfaction, accelerates cash flow, saves money, reduces billing errors, and focuses chiefly on patient care. In today’s evolving and complex healthcare marketplace, a successful medical billing & coding management is proving to be beneficial for healthcare professionals. Thus, practice managers, hospitals, healthcare centers, and doctors are making the most of it to improve bottom lines.

Numerous factors are adding to the global medical billing outsourcing market growth. These factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include technological advancements, increasing government support, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of new products, the need for an efficient billing process, and efforts of healthcare experts to cut down the overall in-house processing cost and medical billing errors.

On the contrary, the high price of technology, untapped emerging markets, and the increasing regulatory & legislative pressure are factors that may limit the global medical billing outsourcing market growth over the forecast period.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market based on end user, service, and component.

By component, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into in-house and outsourced. Of these, outsourced will have a major share in the market during the forecast period for its rising adoption by hospitals.

By service, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into the middle, front, and back end. The front-end segment is again segmented into pre-authorization, scheduling, eligibility, registration, preregistration, and others. Of these, the middle-end segment will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the global medical billing outsourcing market is segmented into the physician’s office, hospitals, and others. Among these, hospitals will dominate the medical billing outsourcing market over the forecast period for the increasing incidences of diseases.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global medical billing outsourcing market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the global medical billing outsourcing market in the region include increasing adoption of the software by hospitals, the presence of top market players, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The global medical billing outsourcing market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period for efficient billing processes.

The medical billing outsourcing market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period for its growing importance, increasing awareness, and supportive government policies and programs. China, Singapore, Australia, and India are the key contributors in the region for improving healthcare facilities and increasing patient pool.

The medical billing outsourcing market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period for the lack of advanced technology and a lack of health awareness. The UAE and Saudi Arabia, in terms of the market share, will lead the market for the accessibility to advanced technology, skilled medical professionals, and a good economy.

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Studied by Top Key Players

Notable players profiled in the global medical billing outsourcing market report include The SSI Groups Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Kareo, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Genpact, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Experian Information Solutions Inc., EClinical Works, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, and R1 RCM Inc.

