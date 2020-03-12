Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 13 Billion by 2027 | Pfizer, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Lundbeck A/S, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG

The Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is expected to reach USD 13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing pipeline drug development, investment in biomarkers for drug development which are expected to further accelerate the market growth globally. Based on statistics, an increase in advanced diagnostics for early detection, along with more specific drug development and emerging innovative diagnostics technologies, are also some of the factors that are also helping to grow the size of the global market.

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most usual cause of dementia worldwide. The study of this disease is multifactorial, and pathophysiology is also complicated. According to several types of research, there is an exponential rise in the number of cases of AD, highlighting the need for developing an effective treatment. AD also imposes a tremendous emotional and financial trouble on the patient’s family and society. The disease has been studied for more than a century, but memantine and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are the only drugs currently recommended for its management. These drugs provide significant improvement alone but do less to change the disease process. The significant penetration into the molecular and cellular pathomechanism in AD over the previous few decades has brought about considerable progress in the understanding of the disease. Several novel strategies that seek to revise the disease process have been developed. The notable developments in this direction are the tau-based and amyloid therapeutics, which could hold the key to treating AD shortly.

North America market for Alzheimer’s Therapeutics accounts for the largest share of over 29.30% in 2019 due to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and infrastructure in developed countries, such as the U.S. Moreover, the high buying power for expensive drugs and compensation policies are the drivers projected to promote market demand.

Alzheimer’s is a kind of dementia, which affects thinking, behavior, and memory of the patient. The progression of the disease is moderate, and it diminishes neurons associated with the learning part of the cerebrum. It is the most common and the most significant form of dementia (more than 60%), which can be observed in people aged 65 and over.

Accumulation of protein beta-amyloid in spaces within nerve cells due to a hereditary mutation is the significant cause of Alzheimer’s. Although AD is not treatable, specific treatment is followed in all cases.

Extensive research is being conducted to promote treatment concentrated on the role of beta-amyloid in Alzheimer’s disease. The artificial joints are designed to replicate the movement of a typical, healthy joint.

Cholinesterase inhibitors therapeutics accounted for the largest share of over 38.85% in 2019. It can also improve neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as depression or agitation.

Generally prescribed cholinesterase inhibitors are galantamine (Razadyne), donepezil (Aricept), and rivastigmine (Exelon).

CT scan diagnostic type is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. CT (computed tomography) scan is a procedure in which various X-rays of the body are examined from several angles in a short period.

CT scans can often reveal specific changes that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease in its succeeding stages. These changes include widened indentations in the tissues, a reduction in the size of the brain (atrophy), and expansion of the fluid-filled chambers called cerebral ventricles.

These images are then transferred into a computer, which then generates a sequence of cross-sectional “slices” of the body.

CT imaging generates the images by estimating how quickly the body and organs receive the X-rays.

The hospital pharmacies of the end-user segment accounted for the largest market share of nearly 38% in 2019.

The pipeline drugs sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The presence and advancement of pipeline drugs, such as LMTX by TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd., are anticipated to have a substantial positive impact on the growth of this industry.

This drug is under Phase 3 clinical trial currently to assess its safety and efficacy in the therapy of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The result of the clinical trial is supposed to be announced in 2016. Other pipeline drugs include verubecestat by Merck. &Co., Inc.; crenezumab by AC Immune SA; and idalopirdine (Lu AE58054) by Lundbeck A/S, which are in Phase 3 of a clinical trial and are expected to be launched over the next six years.

The rising government funding for Alzheimer’s care, research, and support activities are expected to spur the growth of this industry.

Many organizations included in this activity are the Alzheimer’s Association, the National Institute of Health (NIH), and the Florida Department of Health. The NIH contributed around USD 589 million on research projects for AD in 2015.

Recently, a new proposal known as Alzheimer’s Combination Therapy Opportunities was launched in collaboration with Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, and Alzheimer’s Society UK. This proposal is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The proposal involves a combination of repurposed or repositioned drugs that have the ability to slow down the progression of AD.

Europe is predicted to grow at the highest rate of 6.4% during the forecast period. Due to the high predominance of AD coupled with ever-improving diagnostic capabilities in this region.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels to provide an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the Global Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market on the basis of Therapeutics, End-User, Diagnostics Type, and Region:

Therapeutics Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cholinesterase inhibitors

Pipeline Drugs

NMDA receptor antagonist

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-Commerce

Diagnostics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Computed tomography (CT) scan

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Lumbar puncture test

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

