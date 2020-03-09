Alzheimer Drugs Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global Alzheimer Drugs Market

The Alzheimer Drugs Market report offers comprehensive information on key competitors, as well as development organizations whose market value is significant in terms of sales, demand, demand ratio, sales, products, and services.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases.

The increasing aging population and the majority of people with alzheimer are 65 years and older are the greatest risk factor for alzheimer diseases, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset alzheimer disease

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two types of medications, cholinesterase inhibitors (aricept, exelon, razadyne) and memantine (Namenda) to treat the cognitive symptoms (memory loss, confusion, and problems with thinking and reasoning) of alzheimer disease.

Market Drivers:

The increase in prevalence of alzheimer disease and aging population is driving the global alzheimer drugs market.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA, alzheimer disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. Due to Alzheimer the death rate have increased by 123% from 2000 to 2015. In 2017, 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer By 2050, this number is projected to rise by nearly 14 million.

The number of Americans ages 65 and older was around 46 million in 2017 and it is projected to be 98 million by 2060. The 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population is expected to rise by 24% in 2060 from 15% in 2017.

High prices of advanced drugs, failing of investigational candidate in late stage, and awareness about alzheimer disease remains limited in developing countries might hamper the global alzheimer drugs market.

Market Segmentation

By Drug type

The global alzheimer drugs market is segmented based on drugs type, which include donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine, and memantine. Memantine holds the major market share in 2017 and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the increasing approval of FDA for memantine.

Memantine is prescribed to improve memory, attention, reason, language and the ability to perform simple tasks. It can be used alone or with other alzheimer disease treatments.

Memantine (Namenda) and a combination of memantine and donepezil (Namzaric) are approved by the FDA for treatment of moderate to severe alzheimer.

For instance, in July 2016 Allergan plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received the FDA approval on new expanded label for NAMZARIC (memantine and donepezil hydrochlorides).

By geography

North America holds the major market share for alzheimer drugs in 2017, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period. It is due to the increasing clinical trials for phase II drug and phase III drugs in the U.S.

According to the FDA, there has been an 18% increase in phase II drugs (49 to 58) and a 7% increase in phase III drugs (30 to 32) for alzheimer disease in development from 2016 to 2017.

According to Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July 2017, 27 alzheimer drugs in phase III clinical trials and 8 drugs in phase II clinical trials may launch in the next 5 years.

Competitive Landscape

The increase in strategic collaboration between companies for the development of alzheimer drugs is driving the global alzheimer drugs market.

For instance, in August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of migraine and Alzheimer’s disease. The collaboration focuses on investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field.

In November 2017, Novartis, Amgen and the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute (BAI) expanded collaboration to initiate a new trial, the Alzheimer Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study 2. This trial follows the launch of the Generation Study 1, and will determine whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer disease symptoms in a high-risk population.

