Alopecia Market To Reach USD 13.65 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Alopecia Market is expected to reach USD 13.65 Billion by 2027, according to a recently published research study by Reports and Data. This is mainly attributed to the rising predominance of chronic disorders such as hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, acute stress disorder, lupus, and hypopituitarism. Moreover, increasing incidence of Hodgkin’s disease, Hashimoto’s disease, Addison’s disease, and celiac disease along with factors such as access to quick treatment are expected to drive the market growth. However, the high cost of treatment and adverse side effects is expected to restrain market growth. Furthermore, lifestyle changes, consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and other associated products, growing stress levels, and the expanding population are speculated to spur the growth of the market. Increasing levels of disposable income and the increasing emphasis on aesthetic appearance are also likely to add to the demand for alopecia treatment worldwide.

Hair loss, also known as alopecia or baldness, refers to loss of hair from part of the head. The typical pattern of hair loss can vary from a small area to the entire body. Scarring or inflammation is not present. Hair loss in some people may cause psychological distress. General types include female-pattern hair loss, male-pattern hair loss, alopecia areata, and thinning of hair, also known as telogen effluvium. Male-pattern hair loss is caused by a combination of male hormones and genetics, the cause of female pattern hair loss is not clear, alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder, and telogen effluvium typically results from a psychologically or physically stressful event.

Introduction of new drugs, consumer disposable incomes, and initiatives taken by organizations such as AHLA and NAAF, are responsible for the North America region to account for the largest market share of nearly 22.5% in 2019.

Androgenetic type accounts for the largest market share of over 42.2% in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2027.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune skin disease identified by hair loss on scalp, face, and other areas of the body. Alopecia areata is segmented into totalis, patchy, and universalis further.

The rising predominance of alopecia areata owing to autoimmune diseases, such as diabetes, hyperthyroidism, and Down’s syndrome, is expected to drive market demand in the forecast period.

Increasing predominance and rising consciousness of aesthetic appeal and physical appearance are also expected to drive market growth in the following years.

Male-Pattern Hair Loss (MPHL) or Androgenetic alopecia is associated with various medical conditions such as diabetes, coronary heart disease, obesity, prostate cancer, hypertension, and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Additionally, the availability of treatments such as oral treatments, licensed topical treatments that involve the use of finasteride and minoxidil, and surgical procedures like hair replacement and transplantation, are expected to drive the market.

Laser treatments are also gaining popularity for non-invasive approach. Such non-invasive treatment approaches are also likely to drive the androgenetic segment.

Alopecia areata accounted for a market share of nearly 40% in 2019.

Dermatology clinics, coupled with innovative technologies and prescription hair care products, help many affected individuals combat their condition.

Consultation with dermatologists is regarded as the best option for the treatment, as they prescribe suitable medication or therapy for effective results. These factors are responsible for a surge in demand for dermatology clinics for hair loss treatment.

The Dermatology clinics segment was valued at over USD 4.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Increasing incidences of alopecia and growing awareness about the available therapeutic options are the key drivers for market growth.

Economic development, coupled with continually increasing per capita healthcare investment in emerging countries such as India, China, and Singapore, is expected to create new growth opportunities.

Key participants include Cipla Inc., Johnson and Johnson AG, Transitions Hair Pty Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Lexington International LLC, Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH, Follica, Inc., and Capillus.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data categorizes the Global Alopecia Market on the basis of Disease, Gender, Application, Sales distribution, and Region:

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Others

Sales distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescriptions

OTC

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Homecare Settings

Dermatology Clinics

Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Female

Male

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

