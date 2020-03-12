Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 51.89 Billion By 2027 | Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux, Lincoln Diagnostics, Alcon Laboratories

The Global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is forecast to reach USD 51.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the increase in the prevalence of allergies among the population. The technological advancements in the healthcare industry, coupled with the changing lifestyle and food habits of the majority of the population, will drive the growth of the market. These allergic diseases can occur at almost any age, though some allergies are most likely to develop for the first time in particular age groups, especially in the geriatric population.

Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population, as well as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to increasing pollution and CO 2 emissions, are some other factors that will fuel the growth of the market. However, expensive equipment and the lack of awareness regarding ailments for allergic diseases are projected to restrain the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of product into instruments, consumables, and services.

The consumables segment accounts for the largest market share of around 50% in the year 2019 and is speculated to witness the highest growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period. Advancements in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry to detect allergic diseases in patients is the factor driving the growth of the segment.

For instance, assay kits are necessary and readily available consumables used in life science research, drug discovery & development, and environmental monitoring.

The market is segmented on the basis of allergen type into food, inhaled, and drug.

The inhaled allergen type accounts for the largest market share of approximately 50% in the year 2019 and is also estimated to witness the highest growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The increasing population and carbon dioxide emission, leading to increasing cases of respiratory allergies, will drive the growth of this segment.

The market is segmented on the basis of test type into in vivo and in vitro.

The in vivo test accounts for a larger market share of approximately 60% in the year 2019.

In vivo tests are widely used by healthcare and research industries since they are able to simulate realistic and clinically relevant test environments and conditions.

The market is segmented on the basis of drug class into antihistamines, corticosteroids, mast cell stabilizers, leukotriene inhibitors, nasal anticholinergics, decongestants, immunomodulators, autoinjectable epinephrine, and immunotherapy.

The antihistamines drug class accounts for the largest market share of approximately 20% by the year 2019.

Antihistamines are used to treat allergic diseases, especially rhinitis. It is an inexpensive and generic drug that provides relief from nasal congestion, sneezing, or hives caused by pollen, dust mites, or animal allergy.

The market is segmented on the basis of end-users into academic research institutes, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories.

The diagnostic laboratories accounted for the largest market share of nearly 52% in the year 2019, owing to the growing prevalence of allergic diseases and the need for proper treatment and detection of those diseases.

The market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare & pharmaceutical industry in this region.

The Asia Pacific region has been adopting and advancing itself in terms of technology, owing to the growing population, rise in the number of people suffering from allergic and respiratory diseases, and the need for better diagnostic methods.

Key participants include Omega Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Stallergenes Greer, Siemens Healthcare, bioMerieux, Lincoln Diagnostics, Alcon Laboratories, HOB Biotech Group, Hycor Biomedical, and Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to hold ongoing trials and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, allergen type, test type, drug class, end-user, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Allergen type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Food

Inhaled

Drug

Test type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In Vivo

In Vitro

Drug class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Nasal Anticholinergics

Decongestants

Immunomodulators

Autoinjectable Epinephrine

Immunotherapy

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

