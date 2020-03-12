Aesthetic Lasers Market To Reach USD 2.13 Billion By 2027 | Lumibird, IPG Photonics, Coherent, Lumentum, Epilog Laser, Jenoptik

The Global Aesthetic Lasers Market is predicted to grow from USD 884.62 Million in 2019 to USD 2.13 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by increased global warming resulting in severe skin damage and sunburn, increased use of oral contraceptives among women, and phototoxic drug use.

Technology advancement has enabled needle-free procedures, thereby boosting the rate of laser treatment adoption. As a preventive measure, young people also opt for cosmetic procedures and slow down the aging process.

Strict regulations are projected for cosmetic laser products to ensure increased device efficiency while treating the skin without adverse effects. In addition to the radiation safety performance standards defined by the Federal Regulations, laser device manufacturers must comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. The increasing adoption of energy-based devices and market player’s low focus on aesthetic devices restrict this market’s growth.

By 2019, the total cosmetic surgery expenditure was around USD 13.22 Billion. There has been an increase of 43% in male participation over the last five years. This presents key companies in the market with an attractive opportunity to target men for non-operative cosmetic surgery.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for laser hair removal is expected to grow the largest at USD 559.05 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Growing esthetic awareness and changing concepts of beauty are the main drivers of this segment’s growth. Conventional hair removal techniques are time-consuming, and in the current fast-moving lifestyle, they are not feasible. Laser hair removal provides customers with a permanent solution, increasing their popularity.

The market for private clinics is expected to grow the largest at USD 892.29 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing awareness of various esthetic procedures and their benefits, increasing patient preference for minimally-invasive cosmetic surgery, increasing the number of private clinics and surgeons providing these treatments, and the increasing number of aesthetic procedures globally.

The market for North America is expected to grow the largest and reach USD 773.39 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. It is due to the early acceptance of laser technology and an increased awareness of lasers and their effectiveness in the treatment of all skin types.

The major players in the market are Lumibird (France), IPG Photonics (U.S.), Coherent (U.S.), Lumentum (U.S.), Epilog Laser (U.S.), Jenoptik (U.S.), Novanta (U.S.), Trumpf (Germany), LaserStar (U.S.), MKS Instruments (U.S.) and others.

Segments Covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, application, cooling mechanism, end-user, and region.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Multiplatform Laser Devices

Standalone Laser Devices Alexandrite Lasers Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Laser Diode Lasers Er:YAG (Erbium YAG) Laser Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum-Garnet (Nd:YAG) Laser Pulsed Dye Lasers (PDL) Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

IPL Laser Treatment

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Non-invasive Tightening

Laser-Assisted Lipoplasty

Laser Hair Removal

End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Private Surgery Centers/Clinics

Medical Spas & Centers

Others

Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

