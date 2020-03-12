ADHD Therapeutics Market Size and Share Is Anticipated to Exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% By 2025

Global ADHD Therapeutics Market size had reached USD 19.7 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period (2019 – 2025) According to Market Research Future (MRFR). The Global ADHD therapeutics market size is increasing continually, mainly due to the rising prevalence of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The increase in the use of medicines to treat ADHD presages the growth in the number of cases diagnosed and treated.

Over recent years, there have been notable advances in ADHD therapeutics, which, in turn, are driving the growth of the market, increasing the adoption of these therapeutics. The burgeoning healthcare sector and increasing numbers of advanced care providing facilities act as significant driving forces for the market growth. Also, the rapidly growing global economy acts as a significant tailwind for the growth of the market, availing improved healthcare.

There are several options available for diagnosis and treatments of ADHD, ranging from behavioral intervention and prescription medication to digital medicines, which impact the market growth, positively. Also, antibiotics developed with advent technologies foster market growth, providing preferable outcomes. However, the number of patients receiving quality treatment worldwide is yet far little. In a few countries, ADHD is still under-diagnosed and remains untreated often.

Conversely, large unmet clinical needs, incidents of drug resistance, and the high cost of treatments are major growth impeders of the market. Nevertheless, the emergence of Biosimilar is estimated to support market growth, availing affordable medical products and therapeutics. Also, spreading awareness among people about the availability of various therapeutics to manage ADHD conditions is anticipated to foster market growth.

ADHD Therapeutics Market Segmentations

The report has been segmented into four major dynamics.

By Drug Type: the global ADHD Therapeutics Market is segmented into Stimulants, Non-stimulants, and others.

By Age Group: Pediatric & Adolescent and Adults.

By End-User: Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Clinics, and others.

By Regions: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Rest-of-the-World.

ADHD Therapeutics Market Geographical Analysis

North America is projected to remain dominant in the global ADHD therapeutics market throughout the assessment period. The well-developed economy, early uptake of advanced technologies, and high per capita healthcare expenses are the key driving forces for the growth of the regional market. Also, a large patient pool suffering from ADHD disorder is a major factor fostering regional market growth. The US, among other North American countries, accounts for the key market in the North American ADHD therapeutics market.

Europe stands second in the global ADHD therapeutics market, following the North American market closely. Significant advances in technology and the emergence of digital medicines are the key factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures and the prevalence of various neurological disorders among the population in the region support the market growth.

Besides, the flourishing medical devices market alongside the burgeoning pharmaceutical industry in the region pushes the growth of the market. The European ADHD therapeutics market is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR throughout the review period.

The Asia Pacific ADHD therapeutics market is emerging as a rapidly growing market, globally. The improving economy in the region is pushing the growth in the regional market, boosting the healthcare sector, and bringing about many novel therapeutics. Additionally, increasing funding support from the public & private sector is substantiating the regional market growth. Besides, the penetration of healthcare insurance, alongside the availability of new treatment methods, drives the market growth in the APAC region.

ADHD Therapeutics Market Competitive Landscape

The ADHD therapeutics market appears highly competitive and fragmented due to several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. To drive market competition, players incorporate strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product launch. Multinational companies acquire small yet promising companies from emerging markets. The market structure is rapidly changing due to the increasing strategic approaches between private practice centers and technology providers.

Major Players

Players active in the global cancer ADHD therapeutics market include Eli Lilly and Company (US), Advanz Pharmaceutical (Canada), Highland Therapeutics Inc. (Canada), NEOS Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Belgium), Pfizer Inc. (US), Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Shire (US), Impax Laboratories, LLC (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), and Purdue Pharma LP (US), among others

Mercer University (the US) announced that three of its researchers are working on new drug formulations that could deliver safer and effective results in the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Through their company, DD Therapeutics, these researchers hope to eventually commercialize products and bring the benefit of these formulations to those suffering from brain diseases, which are usually hard to treat.

Researchers are taking existing drugs and delivering them in a way that makes them safer and more effective to use, for example, through transdermal delivery and nanotechnology. The transdermal drug the team is developing could be used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and to control weight through appetite suppression. Usages of the patch in drug delivery has many benefits over swallowing a pill, such as increased patient compliance. Researchers also confirmed that ADHD patients might experience fewer unwanted side effects with the usages of these patches.

