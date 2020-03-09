Acute Ischemia Monitors Market to Reach USD 2.77 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global Acute Ischemia Monitors Market is projected to grow from USD 1.51 Billion in 2019 to USD 2.77 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5%, during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of acute ischemia around the world, advances in heart monitoring technology such as advanced insertable monitors, increasing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure around the globe, and high growth potential of emerging markets are driving the growth of the Acute Ischemia Monitors Market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest growth at 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to active infrastructure developments in healthcare, surge in medical tourism, high disease prevalence, and favorable regulatory scenario in the region. In APAC, the fastest growing regions are China and India for acute ischemia monitors, owing to rising population and growing infrastructure. Australia is also expected to show substantial growth in the market for ischemic monitoring.

The Portable Monitor segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing focus on ambulatory services and first aid care of heart stroke across the globe.

Benchtop Monitors dominates the Acute Ischemia Monitors Market and is expected to reach USD 1.35 Billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, owing to the rising number cardiac surgical procedures, large installation base across hospitals and clinical and surgical centers of all countries and increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development.

The Surgical Intervention application system dominated the global acute ischemia monitors market in 2019. The market is estimated to reach USD 725.95 Million in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of heart surgical procedures across the globe, coupled with the rising incidence of the target diseases, improvement in medical reimbursement scenario for heart strokes, and technological advancements, are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry are Alfred Health Victoria Company (Australia), Angel Medical Systems Inc (US), Blue Box Health Inc (US), Boston Scientific Corp (US), Cardiowatch Ltd (Israel), Flashback Technologies, Inc (US), Intersection Medical, Inc (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), NewCardio, Inc (US), and Scivanta Medical Corp (US).

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Benchtop

Portable

Implantable/Insertible

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Initial management

Surgical intervention

Surgical recovery

Critical care

Emergency room

Long-term care

Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America S. Canada

Europe Germany France K. Italy Spain Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

