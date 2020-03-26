Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market: Increase in the Number of Lifestyle-Related Diseases to Drive Growth

Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment: Introduction

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is associated with sudden rupture of plaque inside the coronary artery and refer to a spectrum of clinical symptoms ranging from ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction or heart attack (STEMI) to presentations found in non–ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction or heart attack (NSTEMI) or in unstable angina

Acute coronary syndrome treatment market is expected to witness the launch of several new therapies, which will drive market expansion. New therapies, such as PCSK9 inhibitors Repatha (evolocumab), Praluent (alirocumab), and angiotensin receptor-neprilisin inhibitor (ARNI) Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) would fuel market growth.

Treatment of acute coronary syndrome include prehospital care (oxygen, aspirin, and nitrates), drug treatment (antiplatelet drugs, antianginal drugs, anticoagulants), and reperfusion therapy

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market

Increase in the number of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity is driving market growth. According to the WHO (2014), around 1.9 billion of the adult population was obese or overweight. Hence, an increase in the incidence rate of lifestyle-related diseases is leading to cardiovascular disorder, thereby needing acute coronary syndrome treatment.

Prevalence rate of cardiovascular disorder is rising due to rapid increase in the geriatric population. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to diseases due to poor immunity. According to the WHO, the global geriatric population is expected to increase from 524 million in 2010 to 1.5 billion by 2050. This is anticipated to drive the demand for acute coronary syndrome disease treatments, which, in turn, is likely to provide opportunities for companies operating in the global acute coronary syndrome treatment market.

Changing demographics in emerging economies, such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, are anticipated to provide high growth opportunities to pharmaceutical companies. Public and private health care expenditure in these countries is expected to increase significantly. For instance, according to the World Bank Group, in 2014, China’s health care expenditure was 5.5% of the GDP, and by 2020, the country’s health care expenditure is expected to grow two-fold. Robust growth in health care expenditure and rise in global per capita income are projected to fuel the expansion of the acute coronary syndrome treatment market.

Improving health care infrastructure and government reimbursement programs in developed as well as developing countries are likely to provide growth opportunities for the acute coronary syndrome treatment market in the near future.

Drug Treatment Segment to Dominate Global Market

In terms of treatment, the drugs segment accounted for a major market share in 2018. The segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in demand for drug treatment. However, in some cases, the Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) surgery is performed to improve the quality of life and reduce symptoms of acute coronary syndrome. The surgery provides bypass for blood flow by grafting vein or blood vessel from the thigh.

North America to Lead Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market

Based on region, the global acute coronary syndrome treatment market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is projected to lead the global acute coronary syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven by well-established health care infrastructure, which has led to a rise in the treatment of acute coronary syndrome.

The market in Europe is anticipated to be driven by increase in the prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases, rise in geriatric patient population, high incidence rate of lifestyle disorders, and technological advancements

The acute coronary syndrome treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth, owing to increase in efforts by governments of developing countries to improve health care infrastructure and technological advancements in medical devices to treat the acute coronary syndrome.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Acute Coronary Syndrome Treatment Market

The global acute coronary syndrome treatment market is moderately fragmented with market players focusing on strategic partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches. Key biopharmaceutical companies operating in the global market are:

Novartis AG

Regeneron

Sanofi

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Resverlogix Corp.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

