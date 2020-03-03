3D Dental Scanners Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025 | CAGR of 11.50%

3D Dental Scanners Market was valued at USD 743.85 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1593.70 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.50% over the forecast period. Rising prevalence of oral diseases is the key driver for the growth of global 3D Dental Scanners market.

Scope of Global 3D Dental Scanners Market –

3D Dental Scanner is a device which used for capture clear view of dental anatomy. 3D Dental Scanners allows clinicians to view dental anatomy from different angles. A 3D Dental Scanners can help to gain a better view of bone structures such as adjacent root positions, in order to root fractures and locate canals as well as provide the ability to more precisely measure anatomical structures. For example, intraoral scanners (IOS) are devices for capturing direct optical impressions in dentistry. These scanners utilize the property of structured or light laser to provide with the image on computer. These dental devices are used in hospitals and dental clinics to create digital model of teeth to make perfectly fitting prosthetics and dentures by CAD/CAM technology and 3D printer. 3D dental scanning is most ordinarily utilized for cosmetic and restoration purposes like reconstructive therapy or oral surgery. 3D imaging allows for planning and customizing services for procedures such as bone grafts, implants, and root canals. 3D scanning is also often used to create 3D images for orthodontic treatment.

Global 3D Dental Scanners market report is segmented on Product type, technology application and regional & country level. Based upon product type, global 3D Dental Scanners market is classified into Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners, Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners, Confocal Microscopic Imaging Technology, Optical Wand Technology, Hand Held 3D Dental Scanners and Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT). Based upon technology, global 3D Dental Scanners market is classified into 3D Dental Light Scanner and 3D Dental Laser Scanner. Based upon application, global 3D Dental Scanners market is classified into Hospital, Clinic and Others.

The regions covered in this global 3D Dental Scanners market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of 3D Dental Scanners market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Reports–

Some major key players for global 3D Dental Scanners market are 3M Science, 3Shape, AICON 3D Systems GmbH, Age Solutions s.r.l, Align Technology, adstar, CareStream, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH, Condor, Danaher Corporation, Densys, Dental Wings – Straumann , Dipro , GC Corporation, GT Medical, Heraeus Kulzer, Hint-ELS, Imes-icore, Imetric 3D, LaserDentium , Leixir (Knight Dental Group), Medical High Technologies, Medit Company, Morita, NewTom, Nivol, Open Technologies, Optimet, Owandy, Planmeca OY and others.

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Dynamic Analysis –

Increasing number of people experiencing gum and oral diseases across the world is expected to propel the growth of the global 3D Dental Scanners market. According to the World Health Organization, oral diseases are non-communicable diseases and around half of the global population is affected by oral diseases and an approximately 5 billion people suffer from tooth decay. In 2016 according to WHO, the global burden of disease estimated that oral diseases affected at least 3.58 billion people worldwide, with caries of the permanent teeth being the most prevalent of all conditions assessed. For instance, WHO stated as, 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth and it is estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth. The growing number of these diseases would increase the demand for 3D Dental Scanners in multispecialty clinics, thus accelerating market growth. Moreover, that provides ease-of-use to doctors and better customer satisfaction, thus increasing the market demand. However, the cost for 3D dental scanning is high as well as high cost of device maintenance also further treatment can become more and more expensive depending on the required treatment could hamper the growth of this market. As per WHO survey, Dental treatment is costly, averaging 5% of total health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure in most high-income countries. Moreover, infrastructural advancements in the medical and healthcare industry in the field of global 3D Dental Scanners market for oral diseases treatment are projected to generate more opportunities for the growth of the global 3D Dental Scanners market during the forecast period.

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to remain the leading region due to well-known advancements in research and development field along with higher technological developments in dental care equipment. North America gets the largest market share in global separate intraoral scanners followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. North America is the largest consumption place for clinical and research center followed by Europe. South and Southeast Asia are among the regions with the highest rates of new cases of diseases, but Eastern Europe, France and parts of Africa and Latin America also suffer from a high disease burden. As per WHO survey, dental disease treatment accounts for between 5% and 10% of total health care costs in industrialized countries and more than 40% of older people in Canada, Finland, Malaysia Albania, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Bulgaria and the UK, suffer from total tooth loss.

Global 3D Dental Scanners Market Segmentation –

By Products: –

Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners

Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners

Confocal Microscopic Imaging Technology

Optical Wand Technology

Hand Held 3D Dental Scanners

Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)

By Technology: –

3D Dental Light Scanner

3D Dental Laser Scanner

By Application: –

Hospital

Clinic

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis: –

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

