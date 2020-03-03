3D Cell Culture Market To Reach USD 2.19 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The Global 3D Cell Culture Market is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly due to rising government and non-government investments for cancer research & development, and the presence of large-scale end-users for stem cell research. The growing popularity of regenerative medicine, increasing patients of oncological diseases, as well as the demand for 3D cell culture in the pharmaceutical industry, are some of the factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for organ transplantation will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The 3D cell culture is a much more satisfactory model simulating in-vivo cell behaviors, organization, morphology, and physiology. Assembling multi-layer 3D cell structures can only be made possible by using scaffolds, which are micro-organized cell supports that greatly influence cell differentiation and proliferation.

However, the expenses of the system and technologies associated with the culture, and the lack of experienced and skilled professionals will hinder the market growth. The popularity and ease of 2D cell culture technologies will also have a negative impact on the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of technology into scaffold-based, scaffold-free, and 3D bioreactors.

The scaffold-free products are projected to record the highest growth rate of 12.3% during the forecast period, attributed by the challenges associated with the use of scaffolds, such as interference of scaffolds with cell-to-cellular interactions and in the assembly of cell produced Extra Cellular Matrices (ECM).

Scaffold-free techniques form non-adherent cell aggregates called spheroids, to mimic the solid tissues by secreting their extracellular matrix and displaying differential nutrient availability. These techniques are consistent in size and shape and are better in-vitro cellular models for high-throughput screening.

The market is segmented based on application into cancer, tissue engineering & immunohistochemistry, drug development, stem cell research, and others.

The stem cell research application is expected to have the highest CAGR of 12.5%. Many researchers have contributed to clinical trials of stem cell approaches to treating colorectal cancer, spinal cord injury, vision problems, HIV/AIDS, and Alzheimer’s disease.

Many researchers have also used stem cells to uncover essential insights about kidney disease, ALS, arthritis, Zika virus, congenital disabilities, and a wide variety of injuries.

The market is segmented on the basis of end-users into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories and institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and others.

The research laboratories and institutes segment is speculated to deliver the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period due to rising investments by government and non-government organizations towards research projects conducted by academic and research institutes.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 11.7% during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare & pharmaceutical industry in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid technological advancement, owing to the growing population and rise in the incidences of dangerous diseases like cancer, spinal cord injury, vision problems, HIV/AIDS, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.

Key participants include Advanced Biomatrix, 3D Biotek, Corning Incorporated, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Global cell solutions Inc., Nanofiber solutions, VWR Corporation, Synthecon incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., and Tecan Trading AG., among others.

The companies have undertaken various strategic initiatives, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, to hold ongoing trials and introduce new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data segments the Global 3d Cell Culture Market on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Scaffold-based Hydrogels Polymeric scaffolds Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Scaffold-free Hanging drop microplates Spheroid microplates containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating Microfluidic 3D cell culture Magnetic levitation & 3D bioprinting

3D Bioreactors

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017-2027 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Tissue engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug development

Stem cell research

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017-2027 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Research laboratories and institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2017-2027 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe France K.

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

