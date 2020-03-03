3D Cell Culture Market Growth Estimation, Size Projection, Share Analysis, Future Trends and Segmentaion By 2023

3D Cell Culture Market Scope

The Global 3D Cell Culture Market size can touch USD 3,555.77 million and exhibit a CAGR of 25.50% by 2023. 3D cell culture is a technique formulated for cells to grow in a controlled environment in all three dimensions. The global 3D cell culture market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains drivers and challenges derived by research analysts by looking at historical data and current trends for the period between 2018 and 2023 (forecast period). It has achieved mass popularity due to its ability to dole out physiological information and data compared to 2D cell culture. Its application in identification of cancer and in pharmaceutical biopharmaceutical industries can bode well for the market growth in the coming years.

Factors driving 3D Cell Culture Market growth include drug toxicology screening tests, techniques in organ and tissue regeneration, and high demand for organ transplantation to fuel the global 3D cell culture market growth. Rising cases of cancer and government initiatives to reduce the rate of organ transplantation failures can augur favorably for the market.

Stem cell and cancer research as well as significant funding from prominent institutes to further the progress of cell culture methods is expected to bolster the global market demand. The use of scaffolds in 3D cell culture due to numerous attachment points and structural rigidity can be of great interest to the market. Introduction of filter well inserts which can interact with the environment in 3D cell culture was invaluable in the study of epithelial cells.

3D Cell Culture Market Segmentation

The global 3D cell culture market is segmented by technique, product, application, and end-user.

By technique, 3D cell culture market is segmented into scaffold-free 3D cell culture and scaffold-based 3D cell culture.

By product, 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables was the largest segment and projected to exhibit a CAGR of 25.88% during the forecast period.

By application, 3D cell culture market is segmented into regenerative medicine, tissue screening engineering, stem cell research, cancer research, drug discovery, and others. The drug discovery segment is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 25.75% during the period.

By end-user, 3D cell culture market is segmented into research academic laboratories, pharmaceutical biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and others. The pharmaceutical biotechnology companies segment is expected to showcase a CAGR of 26.13% during the period.

3D Cell Culture Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East Africa (MEA), Europe, and the Americas are regions covered in the global 3D cell culture market.

The Americas is projected to dominate till the end of the forecast period due to large prevalence of cancer. Factors driving the market growth in the region include rising need for organ donations and presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturers. Discovery of novel drugs as well as tremendous need for organ transplantation can drive the growth in the region. According to the U.S. Department of Health Human Services Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN), nearly 121,678 patients were waiting in line for organ transplants in 2016. This indicates the large need for 3D cell culture for ensuring the success of surgeries. North America accounted for close to 78.8% market share. While Europe has assumed the second position in the global 3D cell culture market.

The APAC region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 26.17% during the assessment period due to massive growth opportunities in the healthcare sector and the continuous growth of economies. However, the MEA region is projected to grow at a modest growth rate in the coming years.

3D Cell Culture Market Key Players:

Kuraray Co Ltd, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, and others are prominent players of the global 3D cell culture market.

