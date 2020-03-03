3D Bioprinting Market To Reach USD 5.55 Billion By 2027 | Allevi, Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Nano3D Biosciences Inc

The Global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 5.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with factors such as the rise in geriatric population, technological improvements for manufacturing, customized Material Types, and growth in focus on R&D investment. Additionally, the increase in usage of 3D printing in cosmetic surgeries is anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period further. Moreover, the massive gap between the demand and supply of organ transplants implies a large requirement among the patients, the emerging 3D bioprinting technologies and doctors have a substantial potential in filling this gap. Although these factors increase the growth of the market, the shortage of skilled professionals to operate the technologically advanced 3D bioprinters can pose a notable hindrance for the growth of the market. Conversely, an improvement in stem cell research and an increase in awareness related to 3D bioprinting are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The main application of 3D printers is for medical purposes. This technique includes 3D printing of biological tissues and organs through the layering of living cells. The method of this printing mainly consists of three stages, specifically, pre-bioprinting, bioprinting, and post-bioprinting. During the process, the cell purpose and viability of the output construct is preserved, which is used for R&D in several therapeutic areas. It is mainly used for developing tissue and organ constructs, which can be used for scaffolds, R&D of drugs, and development of medical implants.

North America accounted for the largest share of around 22.30% of the market in 2019, owing to rising government initiatives, increasing demand for organ transplants, and growing awareness due to conferences and trade shows.

The growing number of 3D bioprinting-related conferences, increasing application, and a large number of research activities in the cosmetic business are some of the key factors stimulating the growth of the European market.

Organ transplantation is one of the critical factors that are profoundly influencing the market globally. With the method of using bio-ink composed of human cells and tissues, the market has developed over the years.

The purpose of developing function organs like kidneys, ears, and livers is progressively becoming a reality.

The living cells segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

Growing R&D initiatives for the use of living cells in the process of 3D printing is one of the major factors encouraging the growth of the market.

The hydrogels segment is estimated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027.

The research applications sector is estimated to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2027.

Rising initiatives by market players and university scientists are the primary factor contributing to the increase of the research applications segment.

The market is notably competitive and consists of various major players. In terms of market share, some of the major players dominate the market currently. These major players, with a notable share in the market, are centering on increasing their customer base across foreign countries.

These companies are leveraging on imperative collaborative actions to improve their market share and expand their profitability.

3D Systems introduced NextDent 5100, in February 2018, it is a Figure 4-based 3D bioprinter created for dental labs. It is used for the generation of dental appliances.

In December 2018, Aspect Biosystems collaborated with the Institute for Technology-Inspired Regenerative Medicine (MERLN) at Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Key participants include Allevi, Regenovo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Nano3D Biosciences Inc., Poietis, Organovo Holdings Inc., FUJIFILM Wako Automation Corporation, Cellink AB, REGENHU Ltd., EnvisionTEC GmbH, Stratasys Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., and Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data segments the Global 3D Bioprinting Market on the basis of Material Type, Technology, Application, End-User, Component, and Region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microextrusion Bioprinting

Inkjet Bioprinting

Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Research

Drug Testing and Development

Regenerative Medicine

Food Testing

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

3D Bioprinters

Biomaterials

Scaffolds

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America S.

Europe Germany K.

Asia Pacific China India South-east Asia

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

