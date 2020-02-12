Xylose Absorption Test Market Statistics 2020 by Key Driving Factor, Dazzling Growth, Vital Players, Regions, Segments, Diagnosis, Treatment & End-User Outlook to 2026

Xylose, also known as D-Xylose, is a simple sugar, which is easily absorbed by intestines without requiring an enzyme. It occurs naturally in fruits, cereals, and vegetables such as carrots, peas, and potatoes.

Xylose absorption test is done for the diagnosis of malabsorption, a disorder in which nutrients are not properly absorbed by the small intestine. The test measures the level of xylose in blood and urine. Abnormally low level of sugar is found in the sample if the intestine does not absorb the sugar properly.

Global Xylose Absorption Test Market – Dynamics

Increasing geriatric population is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period, as geriatric population have less capability of absorbing carbohydrates and other nutrients. This increases demand for xylose absorption test, as geriatric people are more prone to malabsorption. According to data released by the World Population Prospects in 2019, the number of people aged 65 years or above is more than the number children who are less than five years older in the year 2018. Moreover, prevalence of disease conditions such as celiac disease and chronic pancreatitis, which are known to cause malabsorption, is also expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding the test and its limited availability are expected to restrain the xylose absorption test market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, several major health organizations such as the World Gastroenterology Organization, the American Gastroenterology Association, and the British Society of Gastroenterology have not included xylose absorption test in their guidelines for potential malnutrition detection since there is a higher possibility of the test results being inconclusive and also due to the availability of other diagnostic tests such as hydrogen breath test, enteroscopy, jejunal biopsy and many more. The aforementioned factor is also identified as a restraining factor for the global xylose absorption test market growth.

Global Xylose Absorption Test Market – Regional Insights

Extensive availability of well-established healthcare facilities, large population for treatment of malabsorption, and increasing rate of blood and urine testing are expected to drive the market growth in North America region. Also, rising consumption of junk food and unhealthy lifestyle also contributes to the market growth significantly. An article published by Harvard Medical School in December 2018, states that consumption of processed fast food is one of the major reasons of numerous gastrointestinal problems.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population, lack of awareness regarding the carbohydrate absorption level management in the body, and availability of xylose absorption test are expected to drive the market growth significantly in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Xylose Absorption Test Market – Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the xylose absorption test market include Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Penta International Corporation, Synerzine, Boston Scientific Corporation, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Sigma- Aldrich Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry, and others.

Global Xylose Absorption Test Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of test sample type, the global xylose absorption test market is segmented into:

Blood

Urine

On the basis of end-user type, the global xylose absorption test market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the global xylose absorption test market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

