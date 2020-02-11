Worldwide Analysis On Microsclerotherapy Treatment Market Size and Trends by 2020 – Global Industry Outlook, Demand, Top Leaders, Business Opportunities, Challenges and Market by Disease Pathology, Product and End User to Forecast by 2026

Microsclerotherapy is the method used for the treatment of telangiectasia, which is a condition where broken blood vessels near the surface or mucous membrane appears as pink or red lines on the skin surface. Genetic and environmental factors contribute to telangiectasia. Other factors that could cause telangiectasia are aging, pregnancy, rosacea, overexposure to sunlight, and varicose veins. There is no cure for this disorder, however, can be controlled by microsclerotherapy.

Microsclerotherapy involves injecting a solution called ‘sclerosant’ using microneedles. The process involves the injection of sclerosant in the affected veins, which destroys the endothelium, it triggers thrombosis followed by fibrosis and this results in the closing of the vessel. Sclerosant such as hypertonic saline solution, polidocanol, tetradecyl sulphate, and chromated glycerin are used in microsclerotherapy.

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global microsclerotherapy treatment market are Surgimedix, Inc. (microneedles), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Polidocanol), QOL Medical LLC (Ethanolamine oleate), Mckesson Corporation (Sotradecol), Kreussler, Inc. (Compression bandage), Provensis, ltd (Varithena), STD Pharmaceuticals Product Ltd. (Fibrovein injections), Medtronic plc (microneedle), Teleflex incorporated Vascular Solutions (Smartneedle vascular access system), and Boston Scientific Corporation (Interject).

Microsclerotherapy Treatment Market Drivers-

Leading manufacturers are indulged in the development and commercialization of new sclerosants which would be used in the treatment of varicose veins such as hypertonic saline, sodium tetradecyl sulphate, and polidocanol. For instance, Medtronic Plc launched a new product, Venaceal closure system in U.S., in November 2015. The new product is non-invasive and uses a proprietary medical adhesive instead of a sclerosant to seal the varicose veins and is effective for patients suffering from varicose veins by eliminating the need for anesthesia, several injections, and use of compression stockings post operation, thus reducing the disadvantages caused by using sclerosants.

Moreover, in 2014, BTG international Inc. launched varithena (polidocanol) which decreases the symptoms, appearance of varicose veins as well as achiness, itching, and swelling of the veins. Furthermore, manufacturers are also focused on inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in August 2019, Boston Scientific acquired BTG International, Inc as BTG manufactures and commercialize products used in minimally invasive treatments used for targeting cancer and other vascular diseases.

According the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 2019, 41% people in the U.S. suffer from varicose veins and around 41% of women population and 50% of the men population all over the world, over the age of 50 have telangiectasia. According to NCBI, 2018, lower limb varicose veins are very common and over 10 – 30% of the world wide population suffers from telangiectasia. During the onset of periods and pregnancy, most of the women are prone to telangiectasia. Other reasons are standing and sitting for long periods of time, sitting cross legged, obesity, and others. High incidence of telangiectasia is expected to boost the global microsclerotherapy treatment market growth in the near future.

Global Microsclerotherapy Treatment Market Restraints

Factors such as side effects and high treatment costs are expected to restrain the global microsclerotherapy treatment market growth. According to the Journal of Phelbolymphology (2017), around 1-10% patients reported matting and residual pigmentation as complications post microsclerotherapy treatment. The treatments are expensive, ranging from, US$ 600 to US$ 1,200, and the cost is dependent upon the size of the vein and at least 2 to 6 treatment sessions are required with the interval of 4 to 6 weeks. The procedure is a little painful while compression bandage is to be worn post operation for several weeks which can be uncomfortable to the patients.

Global Microsclerotherapy Treatment Market Regional Analysis-

Highest incidences of telangiectasia has been recorded in the Western Countries like Europe, America and Australia and this disorder is most commonly observed in females as compared to males. According to the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research, (2018), High prevalence of varicose veins has been recorded in U.S, Europe and some parts of Australia. According to the same source, one third of the population worldwide is suffering from varicose veins, out of which, around 73% females (especially during pregnancy) and 56% males are suffering from varicose veins.

Most of the manufacturer’s headquarters are located in U.S. and Europe like QOL Medical LLC, Mckesson Corporation, Kreussler, Inc, and Teleflex Incorporated and Boston Scientific Corporation. Therefore, introduction of existing as well as new treatment options across North America and Europe is expected to drive the global microsclerotherapy treatment market growth over the forecast period.

Global Microsclerotherapy Treatment Market Key Players-

Key players operating in the global microsclerotherapy treatment market are Surgimedix, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, QOL Medical LLC, McKesson Corporation, Kreussler, Inc., Provensis, ltd, STD Pharmaceuticals Product Ltd., Medtronic plc, Teleflex Incorporated, and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Market Taxonomy

By-Products Type

Sclerosant Type

Detergent Based

Sodium Tetradecyl Sulphate

Ethanolamine Oleate

Chemical Based

Chromated Glycerine

Osmotic Agents

Hypertonic Saline or Hypertonic Glucose

Needles

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Aesthetic Treatment Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

