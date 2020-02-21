Women’s Health Daignostics Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Women’s Health Daignostics Industry

Description

In the present-day scenario, the world has come to terms with the fact that both men and women are equally an integral part of the society. According to the recent statistics, women account for 49% of the population and hence their well-being plays a key role in the development of the society. The growth in the number of women prone to diseases is an area of concerns and is driving this market.

Demand Scenario

The global women’s health diagnostics market was USD 24.52 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 41.03 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

North America will be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. After North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are likely to follow.

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Hologic

Siemens

GE Healthcare

MedGyn Products

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Carestream Health

Becton

Cardinal Health

C. R. Bard Inc

Alere Inc

Quest Diagnostics

Cook Medical Inc

Dickinson & Company

bioMerieux SA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mindray

Sysmex

Urit Medical

Drivers vs. Constraints

The factors leading to the growth of the market are poor diet and unhealthy lifestyle the women are exposed to. Due to this reason, there have been rapid increase in the hormonal and non-hormonal diseases affecting the female population. Some of the most commonly diagnosed ones include breast cancer, cervical cancer, infertility, PCOS and others. The advancement in the medical facility and increasing awareness among the women are major causes which will drive this industry

Industry Structure and Updates

In May 2018, Myriad Genetics signed definitive agreement to acquire Counsyl to create premier Women’s Health Business Unit in High growth genetic testing market

In May 2018, Ava, the maker of a fertility tracking device raised 30 Million dollars to spend on Women’s Health Industry

