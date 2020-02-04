With 8.0% CAGR, Pet Insurance Market Size to Touch USD 11.25 billion by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The global pet insurance market size is projected to reach USD 11.25 billion by 2026. The increasing pet adoption in leading countries across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pet Insurance Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Policy Coverage Type (Accident & Illness, Accident Only, Others), By Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Others), By Provider (Public, Private) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.05 billion in 2018. Driven by flexibility in product offerings, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The report covers:

Global Pet Insurance Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-insurance-market-101956

Leading Players operating in the Pet Insurance Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Trupanion

Anicom Holdings

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

ASPCA

Healthy Paws Pet Insurance, LLC.

Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC

Figo Pet Insurance LLC.

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

24PetWatch

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC.

Europe to Emerge Dominant; Influx of Start-ups to Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing pet insurance market trends across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in Europe generated the highest market revenue in 2018. Europe is projected to dominate the market in the coming years driven by the increasing number of start-ups in several countries across this region. The increasing number of government initiatives to promote animal wellness and health, coupled with encouragement for pet adoption, will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Europe, the market in North America will exhibit considerable CAGR. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 1.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

By Policy Coverage Type

Accident & Illness

Accident Only

Others

By Animal Type

Cat

Dog

Others

By Provider

Public

Private

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K.- Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia- Western Australia, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pet-insurance-market-101956

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Pricing Analysis of Top Insurers, by Animal Type

Pet Adoption Statistics, Across Major Countries

Key Merger And Acquisition Strategies by Top Players

New Product Launch Global Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Policy Coverage Type Accident & Illness Accident Only Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal Type Cat Dog Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Public Private

By Geography North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (U.K.- Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia- Western Australia, Queensland, Australian Capital Territory, South Australia, Tasmania, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



North America Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type Accident & Illness Accident Only Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type Cat Dog Others

Market Analysis – By Provider Public Private

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Pet Insurance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Policy Coverage Type Accident & Illness Accident Only Others

Market Analysis – By Animal Type Cat Dog Others

Market Analysis – By Provider Public Private

Market Analysis – By Country/sub-region/sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Sweden Rest of Europe



Continued…

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Pet Insurance Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Pet Insurance Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@

Preeclampsia Diagnosis Market Worth USD 2,165.0 Million by 2026; Rising Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) Market to Reach USD 45.06 Billion by 2026; Increasing Prevalence of Infertility to Augment Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Influenza Vaccines Market Size Worth USD 7.34 Billion by 2026; Rising Preventive Health Measures Undertaken by Governments Worldwide to Boost the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs