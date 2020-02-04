With 13.0% CAGR, Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size to Touch US$ 48,725.9 Mn by 2026 | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth and Analysis

The targeted segment is forecast to emerge dominant among various therapies in The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026.” According to the study, the global lung cancer therapeutics market will exhibit an exponential CAGR of 13.0% to reach a value of US$ 48,725.9 Mn by 2026 from US$ 18,327.6 Mn in 2018. Lung cancer is considered one of the leading causes of death by cancer. Cancer can be a result of continuous exposure to asbestos, and unhealthy lifestyle that includes habits such as pipe smoking, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking. The rising incidence of lung cancer is subsequently fuelling demand for various therapies in the global lung cancer therapeutics market.

Leading Players operating in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Astellas Pharma US

Celgene

Merck Sharp & Dohme GmbH

Pfizer

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceutical, Takeda

Novartis

Increasing Investments in Research and Development Activities to Boost Market

Various factors are responsible for boosting the global lung cancer therapeutics market. One among them is the launch of cancer awareness programs by both government and non-government organizations around the world. Cancer awareness and various treatment measures are increasing the demand for cancer therapeutics, especially in developing nations. Besides this, increasing investment by market players in research and development activities to discover novel therapeutics is driving the global market.

On the flip side, most of the anticipated drugs for lung cancer are still in their early testing stage and might take some time before finally getting launched in the market. This gestation gap between clinical trial and final launch might create uncertainty among players, making them skeptical about further investments in lung cancer treatment researches. This may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, Cure for a certain type of cancer is yet to be discovered. The cure is yet to be discovered as targeted therapies have no effect on such cancer types. This is more likely to create challenges for the global market for lung cancer therapeutics during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Bevacizumab

Dabrafenib/Trametinib

Erlotinib Hydrochloride

Osimertinib

Others

Immunotherapy

Durvalumab

Nivolumab

Atezolizumab

Pembrolizumab

Chemotherapy

By Cancer Type

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market growth?

