Wheelchair Market Size & Share 2020 |Trends, Revenue Estimation, Growth Projection, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Trends, Regional Outlook with Global Forecast to 2026

Fortune Business Insights™ recently published a report, the company mentions that the wheelchair market size is projected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the market stood at USD 4.73 billion in 2018.

The global wheelchair market share is set to gain impetus from the rising prevalence of physical disabilities amongst adults and children. According to the World Report on Disability (WRD), published in 2011 by the World Bank and World Health Organization (WHO), around 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability and approximately 110-190 million people possess difficulties in functioning.

What Does This Report Contain?

Outline of the current wheelchair market trends and future scenarios to determine the overall potential for achieving robust foothold in the market.

Extensive information about the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Regional analysis to help our clients in understanding the key investment areas.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

December 2018: Intel signed a strategic partnership with HOTBOX Robotics to come out with Wheelie 7, a kit that can be installed onto wheelchairs to enable users to control the wheelchair with their facial expressions.

August 2017: Invacare Corporation launches the highly anticipated Tdx Sp2 power wheelchair with LiNX technology and advanced positioning.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the reputed companies present in the wheelchair market. They are as follows:

Ottobock

GF Health Products, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Carex Health Brands

Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

Sunrise Medical Limited

Other key market players

North America to Dominate Stoked by Presence of Key Manufacturers

In terms of region, the market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Out of these, North America is set to lead the market in the coming years. The region acquired USD 1.98 billion wheelchair market share in 2018.

This growth is attributable to the upsurging geriatric population, as well as the rising number of people affected by various mobility impairment disorders. Besides, in the U.S., several pre-existing major mobility devices manufacturers are expected to contribute to the market growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would experience a speedy growth owing to the increasing cases of accidental injuries. Combined with this, the surging incidence of developmental disabilities in children would also augment growth in this region.

As per the ‘World Population Ageing 2017’ report by the United Nations (UN), the number of people above the age of 60 years in this region, is estimated to upsurge to nearly 1.3 billion in 2050 from 549 million in 2017. It would also affect the market positively in Asia Pacific.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological Development in Wheelchairs Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc. The Regulatory Scenario For Key Countries/Regions

Global Wheelchair Market Trends Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Manual Powered Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Standard Wheelchair Bariatric Wheelchair Sports Wheelchair Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Personal User Institutional User Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Wheelchair Market Share Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Manual Powered Market Analysis – By Application Standard Wheelchair Bariatric Wheelchair Sports Wheelchair Others Market Analysis – By End User Personal User Institutional User Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Wheelchair Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Manual Powered Market Analysis – By Application Standard Wheelchair Bariatric Wheelchair Sports Wheelchair Others Market Analysis – By End User Personal User Institutional User Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Wheelchair market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Type Manual Powered Market Analysis – By Application Standard Wheelchair Bariatric Wheelchair Sports Wheelchair Others Market Analysis – By End User Personal User Institutional User Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued….!

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Estimates wheelchair market trends with SWOT analysis.

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and wheelchair market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the wheelchair market growth?

