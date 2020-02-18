Wet Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Wet Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Industry

Description

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a disease that blurs the sharp, central vision that people need for “straight-ahead” activities such as reading, sewing, and driving. In some people, AMD advances so slowly that vision loss does not occur for a long time. In others, the disease progresses faster and may lead to a loss of vision in one or both eyes. As AMD progresses, a blurred area near the center of vision is a common symptom. Over time, the blurred area may grow larger or it may develop blank spots in central vision.

There are two types of AMD: Dry and Wet. About 90 per cent of AMD cases are classified as dry AMD. Usually, AMD starts as a dry type and can develop in one or both eyes. The process is slow and can advance over the course of several years. About 10 percent of all cases of Age-related Macular Degeneration become “Wet” AMD. It is a condition in which new blood vessels grow in the choroid layer behind the retina.

For wet AMD treatment, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) is generally used which may halt or delay the progression of visual loss. By blocking the action of VEGF chemical, it helps prevent the condition from progressing and may partially reverse it. Anti-VEGF medicines include Eylea, Lucentis and Avastin. However, treatment in most people maintains vision and prevents the condition from becoming worse.

The global wet AMD market is set to experience favourable growth driven by factors such as increasing elderly population & rising health care expenditure. Further, the scope of growth for this market will be broadened by increasing obese population and global economic development. However, growth of this budding market will be hindered by lack of trained ophthalmologists, high cost of wet AMD drugs and associated high risk.

The report “Global Wet AMD market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2020-2025)” analyses the development of this market, with focus on the U.S. and outside the U.S. markets. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the market are discussed in detail in this report.

The four major players: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Novartis International AG, Roche Holding AG & Bayer Group are being profiled along with their key financials and strategies for growth. The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the global wet AMD market along with the study of the regional markets.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of AMD

1.3 Treatment Options for AMD

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Market by Patient Population

2.1.1 Global Wet AMD Patient Population Forecast

2.1.2 Global Wet AMD Patients on VEGF Therapy Forecast

2.1.3 Global Advanced Wet AMD Population & Treated Patients

2.1.4 Global Advanced Wet AMD Population & Treated Patients Forecast

2.2 Market by Value

2.2.1 Global Wet AMD Market by Value

2.2.2 Global Wet AMD Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Market by Region

2.4 Market by Drug

2.4.1 Global Wet AMD Drugs Sales Forecast by Value

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S.

3.2 Outside The U.S.

4. Market Dynamics

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Several Drugs Under Pipeline for AMD

4.2.2 Novel Techniques for Wet AMD Drugs

4.2.3 Increasing Research Grants and Awareness for Wet AMD

4.3 Challenges

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.2 The U.S.

5.3 Outside the U.S.

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Novartis International AG

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Roche Holding AG

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Bayer Group

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Types of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Global Wet AMD Patient Population Forecast (2016-2021)

Global Wet AMD Patients on VEGF Therapy Forecast (2016-2021)

Global Advanced Wet AMD Population & Treated Patients (2012-2016)

Global Advanced Wet AMD Population & Treated Patients Forecast (2017-2021)

Global Wet AMD Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Wet AMD Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Wet AMD Market by Region (2016/2021)

Global Wet AMD Market Share by Drug (2016/2021)

Global Wet AMD Drugs Sales Forecast by Value (2016-2021)

Continued…

