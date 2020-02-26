Voice Prosthesis Device Market by Product & Geography | Global Analysis, By, Share, Key, Company, Trends, Size, Emerging Technologies, Business Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Voice prosthesis device is used in the conjunction with voice therapy to help laryngectomized patients to speak, whose larynx is surgically removed. This device is made up of silicon, and it provides patient with good voice quality, easy device maintenance. Patients who have had voice prosthesis installation procedure done do not need to exert much effort while speaking. On the other hand, it allows pulmonary air to pass into esophagus and pharynx, and prevents the content (food) from food pipe such as saliva to enter the trachea. There are basically two ways to insert the voice prosthesis with the help of the guide wire, one is through the throat and other through the mouth. There are several manufactures that are operating in global voice prosthesis device market. For instance, Atos Medical offers Provox voice prosthesis for patients, whose larynx are surgically removed.

Download the Sample copy Of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3491

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer is expected to drive global voice prosthesis devices market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, laryngeal cancer has certain comorbidities such as ear pain. According to the American Cancer Society (ASC), in the U.S, around 12,410 adults were diagnosed with laryngeal cancer in 2019.

Moreover, in 2019, according to the NIDCD (National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders), in the U.S, around 7.5 million people faced problem of voice production through the voice box. In addition, individuals who are aged between 30 to 50 years face-first sign of the spasmodic dysphonia (spasms of voice box), mostly in women than men. Therefore, increasing number of patient suffering from the laryngeal cancer coupled with growing prevalence of the voice generation problem are expected to boost global voice prosthesis market growth over the forecast period.

The companies operating in the global voice prosthesis devices market are focused on acquisitions, which is expected to drive the growth of global voice prosthesis devices market. For instance, in 2018, Atos Medical AB acquired high-quality tracheostomy products of Heimomed Heinze GmbH & Co. KG. This acquisition helped Atos Medical AB to expand its product portfolio in Germany as well in Australia. These factors are expected to fuel global voice prosthesis devices market growth over the forecast period.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/3491

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Restraints

The high cost associated with voice prosthesis devices is one of the major factors that is expected to hamper global voice prosthesis devices market growth. For instance, the devices which are used for the long term such as Blom-Singer indwelling prosthesis manufactured by the Singer and Blom costs US$80, while US$182 for Provox2 prosthesis, which is manufactured by the Atos medical.

On the other hand, short life span of the voice prosthesis devices is another factor that is expected to hinder the growth of voice prosthesis device market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in U.S, in 390 patients, different 3,648 voice prosthesis devices (VP) were placed, where over two-thirds of prostheses were removed due to the problem of leakage, while rest were removed for other reasons. In addition the life span of the device was 61 days for all prostheses. This factor is expected to decrease demand of the voice prosthesis devices.

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for largest market share in global voice prosthesis devices market, owing to major key players operating in these regions such as InHealth Technologies. Moreover, in 2018, U.S. FDA announced that the medical device including ENT surgical devices are more safe and efficient for the patient. Therefore, availability of voice prosthesis as safe for the patient, which is expected to boost demand for the voice prosthesis device.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing development of the new cheaper voice prosthesis devices which are priced as low as US$1 such as Aum device, which is manufactured by India-based Innaumation Medical Devices.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/voice-prosthesis-device-market-3491

Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global voice prosthesis devices market include Atos Medical AB, InHealth Technologies, Smiths Medical, Inc., Servona GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, HEIMOMED Heinze GmbH & Co. KG, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik Vertrieb GmbH, and Hood Laboratories.

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of the device, the global voice prosthesis devices market is segmented into:

Non-dwelling

Indwelling

On the basis of end-user, the global voice prosthesis devices market is segmented into:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

On the basis of region, the global voice prosthesis devices market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Asia Pacific

Africa

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

U.S. Office:

Name: Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights 1001 4th Ave,

#3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

US : +1-206-701-6702

UK : +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN : +050-5539-1737