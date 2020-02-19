Vitamin D Testing Market | 2020 Size Estimation, Share, Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Segmentation, Competitive Analysis Regional Insights And Forecast To 2026

Vitamin D Testing Market by Segmentation, Solutions, Insights, Strategies, Investments, Industry Analysis With Forecast To 2026. Vitamin D Testing Market segmented by Product, Application, End User and Regional Analysis with Forecast To 2026.

Vitamin D Testing Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Vitamin D Testing Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Global Vitamin D Testing Market To Grow $841.8 Million at 4.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2026. The market was valued $605.9 Million in 2018.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Vitamin D Testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, DiaSorin S.p.A, Abbott, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Immunodiagnostic Systems.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Highlights:

According to the report, 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D is the most pivotal nutritional assessment due to its longer half-life of 3 weeks. The 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D segment accounted for 85.2% in 2018 and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the new product launches by key players. The 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D is used for the measurement of concentrated 25OH Vitamin D in serum in case of vitamin D deficiency and the response of vitamin D supplements.

The 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D segment is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to its increasing use for the diagnosis of renal dysfunction along with the parathyroid hormone. The use of this test is increasing for the diagnosis of different disorders which are specifically dependent on the level of 1,25 dihydroxy vitamin D. This factor is expected to fuel demand for the segment during the forecast period.

Vitamin D Testing Market Segment Analysis:

Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (25 -Hydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing, 24,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Testing), By Application (Clinical Testing, Research Testing), By End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Vitamin D Testing Market Regional Insights:

The market in North America was valued at US$ 206.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the increasing demand for technologically advanced testing products and a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of vitamin D testing products such as 1,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D testing along with the existing segments of 25 -Hydroxy vitamin D testing and 24,25-Dihydroxy vitamin D amongst others. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness of vitamin D deficiency in emerging nations such as India and China.

Vitamin D Testing Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

The launch of technologically advanced products with the focus and emphasis on increased convenience and comfort of the patients is expected to boost the market growth. These conveniences include sample collection in homecare settings and the ability to generate the past history report of the patient in order to compare the past test results with the current results, to better guide the treatment course. For instance, EverlyWell, Inc., is a company specializing in providing diagnostic health services at homes in the U.S. and one of their most popular diagnostic testing kits is the vitamin D testing kit. Vitamin D testing market trend includes the increasing need for testing that provides accuracy and speed. Vitamin D deficiency are critical for the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of a number of other medical conditions. In addition, the FDA approval for EZ Vitamin D assay will propel the growth of the market. For instance, the FDA has granted 510(K) clearance to Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. to market its EZ Vitamin D assay for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers.

The report analyses the market opportunities to assist the stockholders as well as the financiers. Furthermore, it provides facts and figures about, growth drivers, key market developments, current trends, and market restraints. It also tactically inspects the market on the bases of influences, future expansions, and specific growth trends.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Vitamin D Testing Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Vitamin D Testing Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints

Continued…

