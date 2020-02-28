VistaScan Ultrasound Probes for Your Smartphone Cleared by FDA

Emagine Solutions Technology, a startup based in Tucson, Arizona, won FDA clearance for its VistaScan mobile ultrasound system. The product includes ultrasound probes that can interface with a clinician’s own smartphone or tablet, and the company’s app is used to display and manipulate live images produced by the probes.

The company developed special software that allows clinicians to use the display of a smartphone or tablet to measure relevant anatomical markers with a to-the-pixel accuracy. The technology has numerous applications, particularly for treating patients in the field and for providing EMTs with ultrasound capabilities that they can utilize on the way to the hospital.

“The velocity and complexity of modern medicine is becoming overwhelming, and putting the power of ultrasound into the pockets of clinicians so they can use it for real time diagnosis right at the bedside is liberating and transformative,” said Dr. Berndt Schmit, Section Chief of Emergency Radiology at Banner University Medical Center at the University of Arizona and President of Humanitarian Radiology Development Corps, in a press release.

Here’s an Emagine Solutions video presenting the VistaScan system:

