Veterinary Drugs Market | 2020 Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Investors, Emerging Technologies, Opportunities, Regional Outlook With Global Forecast To 2025

Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis From 2020 To 2025 is latest market research study on Global Veterinary Drugs Market published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Global Veterinary Drugs Market is expected to grow at 5.6% CAGR and to reach USD 27,570.0 Million by 2025. Market for Veterinary Drugs Industry is segmented by Product, Animal, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region. Asia-Pacific Is Expected to Witness Fattest Growth in The Veterinary Drugs Market.

Report segments Veterinary Drugs Market by Product (Anti-infectives, Anti-inflammatory, Parasiticides, Others), By Animal (Companion, Livestock), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Others,) and Regional Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Leading Veterinary Drugs Market Companies Analyzed in Report

Bayer AG., Zoetis Animal Healthcare, Virbac S.A. Vetoquinol, Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A., Merial Animal Health, Merck Ltd., Elanco, Intervet Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Global Veterinary Drugs Market 2019 Insights:

The rising demand for advanced drugs is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global veterinary drugs market, finds Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Veterinary Drugs Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global veterinary drugs market will reach a valuation of US$ 27,570 Mn by 2025 from US$ 17,870.6 Mn in 2017, and exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.6% over the aforementioned forecast period.

The parasiticides segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 with a market revenue of 32.2% and is likely to dominate the market in terms of product segmentation. This is because prevention of animals from insects and parasites is extremely important, in order to avoid its devastating impact on the animals and further on humans consuming products derived from such animals such as milk, eggs, and meat.

Highlights of the Report:

The rise in prevalence of infectious diseases among animals is driving the demand for veterinary drugs. Increasing poultry farming will bode well for the veterinary drugs market as well. Besides this, the market is likely to witness increasing demand from pet farm owners. Introduction of cost-effective and advanced drugs will also help the market generate more revenue.

On the flipside, the discovery of new and complex diseases occurring in animals might increase the chances of contracting animal diseases such as bird flu, rabies, African swine flu, and others. Be it as it may, the rising incidence of these diseases are fueling the demand for more effective medicines and vaccines for animals. This might cause concern among animal owners and further propel the market for veterinary drugs.

Nevertheless, the rising number of meat consuming people and increasing demand for animal products such as milk, ghee, cheese, and eggs are creating better growth opportunities for the veterinary drugs market.

Governments are also imposing stringent regulatory measures for improving animal safety. Such policies will not only keep animals safe from diseases but also improve the quality of products we derive from them.

Veterinary Drugs Market Regional Analysis:

The rate of animal adoption is more in North America as compared to other regions. This, coupled with, the introduction of new animal-related products in the region will help it emerge dominant at a global scale. In 2017, North America held the highest share in the global veterinary drugs market and was valued at US$ 6290.1 Mn. It is also expected to continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

On the other side, Asia Pacific is expected to show remarkable growth rate in the coming years. The stringent rules imposed on animal healthcare by governments of nations in this region, coupled with, the involvement of animals in agricultural activities are propelling the veterinary drugs market in Asia Pacific.

Vendors are entering into strategic collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and new product launches in order to gain strong foothold in the market. They are also investing huge sums into research and development strategies for the discovery of new drugs to prevent various diseases from occurring in animals.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Veterinary Drugs market in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Veterinary Drugs market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Veterinary Drugs market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Veterinary Drugs market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Veterinary Drugs market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Veterinary Drugs market?

What are the Veterinary Drugs market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Veterinary Drugs industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Veterinary Drugs market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Veterinary Drugs industry?

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Pipeline Analysis of Veterinary Drugs

4.2 Overview of Company Share Analysis

4.3 Overview of Strategies by Key Market Leaders

4.4 Key Industry Developments such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.5 New Product Launches

4.6 Regulatory Scenario

4.7 Overview of Cost Analysis

Global Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1 Anti-infectives

5.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

5.2.3 Parasiticides

5.2.4 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Animal

5.3.1 Companion

5.3.2 Livestock

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration

5.4.1 Oral

5.4.2 Parenteral

5.4.3 Topical

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

5.5.2 Veterinary Clinics

5.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

5.5.4 Others

5.6. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis – By Product

6.2.1 Anti-infectives

6.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

6.2.3 Parasiticides

6.2.4 Others

6.3. Market Analysis – By Animal

6.3.1 Companion

6.3.2 Livestock

6.4. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

6.4.1 Oral

6.4.2 Parenteral

6.4.3 Topical

6.5. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

6.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

6.5.2 Veterinary Clinics

6.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

6.5.4 Others

6.6. Market Analysis – By Country

6.6.1 U.S.

6.6.2 Canada

Europe Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis – By Product

7.2.1 Anti-infectives

7.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

7.2.3 Parasiticides

7.2.4 Others

7.3. Market Analysis – By Animal

7.3.1 Companion

7.3.2 Livestock

7.4. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

7.4.1 Oral

7.4.2 Parenteral

7.4.3 Topical

7.5. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

7.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

7.5.2 Veterinary Clinics

7.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

7.5.4 Others

7.6. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region

7.6.1 U.K.

7.6.2 Germany

7.6.3 France

7.6.4 Italy

7.6.5 Spain

7.6.6 Scandinavia

7.6.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis – By Product

8.2.1 Anti-infectives

8.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

8.2.3 Parasiticides

8.2.4 Others

8.3. Market Analysis – By Animal

8.3.1 Companion

8.3.2 Livestock

8.4. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

8.4.1 Oral

8.4.2 Parenteral

8.4.3 Topical

8.5. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

8.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

8.5.2 Veterinary Clinics

8.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

8.5.4 Others

8.6. Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region

8.6.1 Japan

8.6.2 China

8.6.3 India

8.6.4 Australia

8.6.5 Southeast Asia

8.6.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis – By Product

9.2.1 Anti-infectives

9.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

9.2.3 Parasiticides

9.2.4 Others

9.3. Market Analysis – By Animal

9.3.1 Companion

9.3.2 Livestock

9.4. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

9.4.1 Oral

9.4.2 Parenteral

9.4.3 Topical

9.5. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

9.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

9.5.2 Veterinary Clinics

9.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

9.5.4 Others

9.6. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.2 Mexico

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis – By Product

10.2.1 Anti-infectives

10.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

10.2.3 Parasiticides

10.2.4 Others

10.3. Market Analysis – By Animal

10.3.1 Companion

10.3.2 Livestock

10.4. Market Analysis – By Route of Administration

10.4.1 Oral

10.4.2 Parenteral

10.4.3 Topical

10.5. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

10.5.1 Veterinary Hospitals

10.5.2 Veterinary Clinics

10.5.3 Pharmacies & Drug Stores

10.5.4 Others

10.6. Market Analysis – By Country

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 GCC Countries

10.6.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2017)

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Zoetis

11.5.2 Intervet Inc.

11.5.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

11.5.4 Ceva

11.5.5 Elanco

11.5.6 Vetoquinol S.A.

11.5.7 Bayer AG

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…

Browse Complete “Veterinary Drugs Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast till 2025 Report” at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/veterinary-drugs-market-100171

