Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR 11.6 % by 2027, Global Industry Analysis, Top Key Players, Size, Growth Analysis and Segments

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Analysis

Worldwide vacuum blood collection tube market is predicted to grow at an 11.6% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2027), states the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Vacuum blood collection tube is a tube made of plastic or sterile glass that includes stoppers in generating a vacuum seal inside the collection tube. As the name suggests, the vacuum blood collection tube works on vacuum technology. It helps in preventing needle-stick damage by stopping human contact of needles, thus decreasing contamination. These tubes have double point needles which is fixed to the tubular adaptor. Vacuum blood collection tubes are mostly utilized by laboratories and clinics to store blood for future testing.

Various factors are propelling the vacuum blood collection tube market growth. Some of these factors, according to the Market Research Future report, include rising investments in vacuum blood collection devices, rising use of blood collection devices, increasing blood transfusion, burgeoning demand for reliable and safe equipment for blood collection, use of aseptic methods during patient care, and increasing awareness regarding the significance of health both in developing and developed countries. Additional factors pushing market growth include technological advancements in vacuum blood collection tubes, increasing use of combination therapy, increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disease, and use of these tubes for diagnosis of different diseases including cardiovascular diseases, anemia, HIV, and diabetes.

On the contrary, risk related to blood transfusion, scarcity of skilled personnel, and low popularity of these tubes in undeveloped countries are factors that may restrict the vacuum blood collection tube market growth over the forecast period.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the vacuum blood collection tube market report include Sarstedt, Medtronic (US), GBO, Terumo (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd, Hebei Xinle Sci &Tech Co., LTD (China), HUMAN (US), Bio – X, Labtech Disposables, CML Biotech, Narang Medical Limited, Sunphoria Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Dickinson and Company (US), and Becton, among others. Key players are incorporating various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, product innovations and launches, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development for creating a foothold in the market.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers a wide segmental analysis of the vacuum blood collection tube market on the basis of application, type, and end user.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, by Type

Gel & Clot Activator Tube

Heparin Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Serum Separating Tubes

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, by Application

Blood Routine Examination

Biochemical Test

Coagulation Testing

Blood Segmentation Testing

Others

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market, by End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Pathology Laboratories

Blood Banks

Outpatient Centers

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Regional Analysis

By region, the vacuum blood collection tube market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will command the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 5.8% CAGR. This is owing to a rise in blood testing in the region due to the prevalence of new diseases. The vacuum blood collection tubes contain additional substances which preserve blood for processing in the medical laboratory.

The global vacuum blood collection tube market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 6.5% CAGR. This is owing to the use of vacuum blood collection tubes for blood culture and a special collection for detecting bacteria present in the blood.

The global vacuum blood collection tube market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. India, as well as China, are the leading contributors in this region as they are constantly using the latest technological advancements in the healthcare facility.

The global vacuum blood collection tube market in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to have a limited yet steady growth over the forecast period. This is owing to technological advancements.

