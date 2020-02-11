Urinary Incontinence Market Estimated To Reach USD 27,775.9 million By 2022, Global Industry Size, Devices Development, Top Companies

Urinary Incontinence Market Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends by types (Urge incontinence, Stress Incontinence, Overflow incontinence, Functional incontinence) by devices (Electrical Stimulation Devices, Foley Catheters, Antimicrobial Foley Catheters, Urethral Bulking Agents) – Forecast to 2022

Urinary Incontinence Market Analysis

Global urinary incontinence market is the subject of the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global urinary incontinence market is studied in detail in the report, which includes a detailed overview of the major factors affecting the growth of the urinary incontinence market, including major drivers and restraints. The historical growth trajectory of the urinary incontinence market is used to understand major growth patterns and to make sense of the market’s current position. Future projections are made regarding the market’s trajectory based on an extensive analysis of the market’s past growth trends. Leading players in the global urinary incontinence market are also profiled in the report. The report estimates that the global urinary incontinence market will reach a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.

Urinary incontinence is a condition where a person may urinate without being aware of it, i.e. the loss of control over the process of urination. There are various causes that can cause urinary incontinence, with trauma and disease being among the top reasons. There are four major types of urinary incontinences, namely stress incontinence, wherein forceful actions such as sneezing or coughing can put pressure on the urinary bladder, causing incontinence; urge incontinence, wherein the patient constantly feels an urge to urinate, resulting in small amounts of urine escaping the tract without the patient’s knowledge; overflow incontinence, caused by the bladder not being emptied properly; and mixed incontinence, which can be a mixture of any of these three types of incontinence. Growing awareness about urinary incontinence is likely to be a major driver for the global urinary incontinence market over the forecast period.

Get a FREE Sample Copy of Report with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1097

The growing geriatric population around the world is likely to be a major driver for the urinary incontinence market over the forecast period. Geriatric people are more likely to suffer from urinary incontinence than younger demographics, as the muscles that control urination get weaker with age, resulting in various problems related to incontinence.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global urinary incontinence market include Ethicon US LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp., C. R. Bard Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Promedon, and NeoTract Inc. Research and development is likely to remain an important avenue for players in the global urinary incontinence market over the forecast period.

In September 2019, a new study showed that surgery may be beneficial for women suffering from stress incontinence and urgency incontinence. The study contradicts the conventional wisdom in this area, which states that surgery may be a hindrance rather than a benefit in cases of mixed urinary incontinence, and is thus likely to remain important in the coming years. Another study released the same month observed that behavior modification programs may help reduce the extent of urinary incontinence.

Segmentation:

The global urinary incontinence market is segmented on the basis of type, device, and others.

By type, the global urinary incontinence market is segmented into urge incontinence, stress incontinence, overflow incontinence, functional incontinence, and others.

By device, the global urinary incontinence market is segmented into electrical stimulation devices, Foley catheters, antimicrobial Foley catheters, urethral bulking agents, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas is likely to remain the leading revenue generator in the global urinary incontinence market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence among the geriatric population in the region is likely to be a major driver for the urinary incontinence market in the region. The high geriatric population in the region is also a major driver for the urinary incontinence market.

The Europe and Asia Pacific markets are also likely to remain important for the urinary incontinence market over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in these regions. Japan has the highest percentage of geriatrics in its population in the world, while countries from Europe also dominate the list of countries with the highest percentage of geriatrics. This is likely to remain a key driver for the urinary incontinence market in these regions over the forecast period.

Get More Information on Urinary Incontinence Market Research Report – Global Forecast To 2022 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/urinary-incontinence-market-1097

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com