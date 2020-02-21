Urinary Catheter Market | 2020 Size, Key Company Share, Growth Rate, Industry Trends, Competitive Analysis, Regional Outlook With Global Forecast To 2026

Report segments Urinary Catheter Market by Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

“Urinary Catheter” Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026 is latest report on “Global Urinary Catheter Market”, published by Fortune Business Insights. According to report Urinary Catheter Market to rise at healthy 6.3% CAGR and Reach USD 4.18 billion by 2026. The Market for Urinary Catheters was valued USD 2.56 billion in 2018.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global Urinary Catheter market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amsino International, Teleflex Incorporated, ConvaTec Group PLC, Coloplast A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, BD, Hollister Incorporated.

Global Urinary Catheter Market Highlights:

The global Urinary Catheter Market size is poised to touch USD 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of urinary continence is one of the key factors driving the growth of this market. Urinary incontinence refers to involuntary leakage of urine and is observed to be more prevalent in female as compared to the male population of the world. For example, the National Association for Incontinence reports that currently, one in four women over the age 18 experiences an episodes of leaking urine involuntarily. Since the prevalence is rising at a faster pace, the demand for urological catheters is likely to surge in the coming decade.

The report also contains an exhaustive analysis of the factors and trends that can potentially influence the market. Besides this, it provides a thorough research into the regional and competitive dynamics that businesses can use to build strategies aligned to the needs of the market.

Urinary Catheter Market Segment Analysis:

Urinary Catheter Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.

Urinary Catheter Market Regional Insights:

With a revenue of generation of 1.08 billion in 2018, Europe is projected to dominate the global Urinary Catheter Market share till 2026. This is mainly because of high incidence of urinary disorders among the geriatric population in the region. Advancements in treating urological diseases will be the major factor driving the market in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the market will grow as a result of increasing awareness regarding urinary incontinence and its treatment. Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America will grow at a lower rate due to low awareness levels about urological disorders.

Urinary Catheter Market Growth And Restraints Analysis:

A major factor that is expected to influence the Urinary Catheter Market trends is the steady rise in the number of aging people in the world. Aging is one of the leading causes of urological disorders such as urinary incontinence and a consistent increase in the geriatric population will significantly boost the sales of urological catheters. According to the WHO, as early as 2020, people aged 60 and above will outnumber children under the age of 5. By 2050, 22% of the world’s population will be over the age of 60. In the US, population over the age of 65 is expected to reach 95 million by 2060, as per Population Reference Bureau in America. These demographic trends are anticipated to considerably enhance the potential of the market during the forecast period.

Prime companies are intensively engaged in collaborating with fellow competitors to widen their sales horizons and entrench their position in this market. These innovative spirits are being further invigorated by the regulatory support provided to players through prompt clearances. The key industry developments in this regard include:

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Urinary Catheter Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Urinary Catheter Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Urinary Catheter market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the global Urinary Catheter market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Urinary Catheter market space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Urinary Catheter market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Urinary Catheter market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Urinary Catheter market?

What are the Urinary Catheter market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Urinary Catheter industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Urinary Catheter market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Urinary Catheter industry?

Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Continued…

