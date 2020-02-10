U.S. Intravenous Solutions Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 4,385.7 Million with Growth Rate at 6.4% CAGR by 2027

U.S. Intravenous Solutions Market, By Solution Type (Saline (Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl) and Hypertonic Saline), Dextran, Lactated Ringer’s, Amino Acid, Vitamins & Minerals, Heparin, and Trace Elements, and Mixed Solutions), By Bag Type (Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml) and Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)), By Application (Basic IV Solution, Nutritional IV Solution, Blood IV Solution, Drug IV Solution, and Irrigation IV Solution), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Home Care Settings), was valued at US$ 2,665.5 million in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

As per many research professionals, IV solutions are required by almost every hospitalized patient. In the U.S., the increasing number of hospitals along with hospitalization rates are expected to drive growth of the U.S. IV solutions market in the near future. According to American Hospital Association 2019, the number of hospitals in the U.S. increased to 6,210 in 2019 from 5,534 in 2018 to meet the treatment requirement of the patient population.

Additionally, according to American Hospital Association 2019, the total admissions in hospitals was 36,510,207 in January 2019, which increased from 35,158,934, which is an increase of 3.4% from 2018

Furthermore, the U.S. intravenous solutions market is also expected to witness significant growth, owing to presence of major companies in the country such as Baxter International Inc. and ICU Medical, Inc.

Browse 12 Market Data Tables and 24 Figures spread through 131 Pages and in-depth TOC on "U.S. intravenous solutions market, By Solution (Saline (Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl) and Hypertonic Saline), Dextran, Lactated Ringer's, Amino Acid, Vitamins & Minerals, Heparin and Trace Elements, and Mixed Solutions), By Bag Type (Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml) and Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)), By Application (Basic IV Solution, Nutritional IV Solution, Blood IV Solution, Drug IV Solution, and Irrigation IV Solution), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Home Care Settings) – U.S. Forecast to 2027"

Key Takeaways of the U.S. Intravenous Solutions Market:

U.S. intravenous solutions market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing hospitals along with the hospitalization rates.

during the forecast period (2019–2027), owing to increasing hospitals along with the hospitalization rates. Among solution type, the saline solution segment is expected to account for major revenue share in 2027, a saline solution is a mixture of sodium chloride in water, and used as an intravenous solution for treating dehydration, gastroenteritis and diabetic ketoacidosis.

Major players operating in U.S. intravenous solutions market include Baxter International Inc., ICU Medical, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen Ag and Grifols, S.A.

