Trending 2020: USD 551.8 Million Bovine Lactoferrin Market – Latest Business Updates with MILEI GmbH, Synlait Ltd., Glanbia Plc., Bega Cheese Ltd. & More

The Bovine Lactoferrin Market size was valued at USD 507.3 Million in 2018 is expected to reach USD 551.8 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.0%. Surge in clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies for the establishment of lactoferrin is expected to favor growth of the global bovine lactoferrin market, says Fortune Business Insights

The Latest research report on Bovine Lactoferrin Market offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides detailed description on the adoption of different products across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

As per the report, on the basis of product type, the bovine lactoferrin market is segmented into spray-dried and freeze-dried. The freeze-dried segment is predicted to account for the highest share in the market owing to the technical superiorities of freeze-dried lactoferrin including better quality and purity of the product, and comparatively higher iron-binding capacity over spray-dried lactoferrin.

The lower operating cost of freeze-drying technology is also an important factor that has impelled manufacturers to employ freeze-drying technology for the manufacturing of lactoferrin. This factor will further aid the growth of the market.

Key Players Operating in The Bovine Lactoferrin Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

MILEI GmbH

Synlait Ltd.

Glanbia Plc.

Bega Cheese Ltd.

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Armor Proteines

FrieslandCampina DOMO

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company Holdings Limited

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited

Murray Goulburn Co-operative Co. Limited (Saputo Dairy Australia Pty Ltd)

Ingredia

Nutriscience USA LLC.

Expansion of Dunsadel plant by Synlait ltd. Will Bolster Growth

The announcement of Synlait Ltd., for the development of its plant Will aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Synlait Ltd., a canterbury-based dairy exporter expands into new regions and products, including domestic sales of milk and cheese. The $18m expansion to its Dunsandel lactoferrin facility is expected to double its manufacturing capacity.

What is the Scope of the Bovine Lactoferrin Market report?

The Latest Report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, product/service types, and leading applications of the product. Besides, the report offers insights into the market trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Spray-dried

Freeze-dried

By Application

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Food

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

