Transplant Diagnostics Market is Subject to Grow At A Higher CAGR 7.80% by 2023 | Global Industry Analysis By Size Estimation, Share, Business Growth, Demand and Regional Trends

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Information, Product & Service (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), Screening Type (Pre-Transplant, Post-Transplant), Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas), Application Type, End-User – Forecast to 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced the release of a new market research report on the global transplant diagnostics market. The report examines the possible global growth trajectory of the transplant diagnostics market based on a detailed study of the historical growth patterns of the market and the market’s key growth drivers and restraints. According to the report, the global transplant diagnostics market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,074.65 million by 2023 at a strong CAGR of 7.80% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Transplant diagnostics is a medical field concerned with diagnosing the compatibility of human tissues and organs that are being transplanted. The global transplant diagnostics market has grown at a steady growth rate over the last few years due to the growing demand for organ transplants. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has been a key factor in the growing demand for organ transplants, as chronic diseases such as diabetes often lead to the loss of organs, as it has an adverse effect on all organ systems, which may be particularly prominent in the case of some organs.

Transplant diagnostics plays a vital role in reducing the chances of organ rejection. Organ rejection can have catastrophic consequences for the recipient, as the body treats it as a foreign object and takes defensive actions accordingly. This can develop into a bigger issue than the medical condition being treated by replacing the organ in the first place. This has made transplant diagnostics highly important in the healthcare sector and is likely to enable consistent growth of the global market for the same over the forecast period.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

The global Transplant Diagnostics Market is segmented by component, screening type, organ, application, end use, and region in the report.

By component, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into instruments, reagents and consumables, and software and services. Reagents and consumables are likely to be the major driving force for the global transplant diagnostics market over the forecast period, as they are used in high volumes and frequently replenished.

By screening type, the market is segmented into pre-transplant and post-transplant screening.

On the basis of the organ being transplanted, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, kidney, and others.

On the basis of application, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostics, research, and others.

By end use, the global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals and transplant centers, commercial service providers, research laboratories and academic institutes, and others. Hospitals and transplant centers are likely to be the major revenue generator for the global transplant diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis:

The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America and Europe are likely to be the major regional markets for transplant diagnostics due to the high rate of transplant operations and the increasing demand to make the procedure as safe as possible.

The emergence of India and China as low-cost transplant destinations, in line with the overall development of medical tourism in these and other Asia Pacific countries, is likely to be a major factor driving the Asia Pacific transplant diagnostics market over the forecast period. The need to make transplants as safe as possible is likely to drive the transplant diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Transplant Diagnostics Market Studied by Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global transplant diagnostics market include Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, QIAGEN NV, bioMérieux S.A., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Illumina Inc.

Industry Updates:

In December 2018, Novacyt launched two new diagnostic test kits for post-transplant monitoring. These include the genesig Real-Time PCR BK virus (BKV) Kit (CE) and genesig Real-Time PCR Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Kit (CE).

Also in December 2018, CareDx Inc. released new data confirming the utility of its AlloSure test to diagnose allograft health in repeat kidney transplant patients.

