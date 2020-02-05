WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) 2020 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends And Forecast To 2023”.

Transcatheter heart valves (THV) are used to replace the heart valves with a prosthetic valve for treatment of severe aortic stenosis and mitral regurgitation. These heart valve diseases can be congenital or acquired later in life due to age related life style changes and may be other underlying diseases. If these are not treated can cause heart failure, stroke, blood clots, or death due to sudden cardiac arrest.

According to WHO, by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015, who are more susceptible to the valve heart disease. The prime driver for the transcatheter heart valves (THV) market is rising demand for less invasive procedure for high-risk patients such as patients having multiple chronic diseases, growing prevalence of heart valve disorders. Moreover, increased incidences of heart diseases and technological advances in transcatheter heart valves (THV) driving the market. However, high costs of transcatheter heart valves, associated risks in implantation of transcatheter, slipping of valves, and misplacement of catheters are decreasing the acceptance in patients and affecting the market growth negatively.

Some of the players in trans catheter market include Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Medtronic (U.S) to name a few

Transcatheter heart valve (THV) market segmented on the basis of product type, by approach, and end-user

By product type, transcatheter heart valve market segmented into

Trans Catheter Aortic Valve Replacement

Trans Catheter Mitral Valve Repair

By surgical procedure type, transcatheter heart valve market segmented into

Trans femoral Approach

Trans apical Approach

Trans aortic Approach

By end-user, transcatheter heart valve market segmented into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory

Transcatheter heart valve (THV) market is anticipated to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Market players are focusing on investments in R&D to develop and launch various new and technologically advanced devices for making heart valve procedures safer and more effective and strengthening their positions in market. For instance, transcatheter aortic valve replacement or trans catheter aortic valve implantation has become novel procedures for patients who are considered high risk for standard valve replacement therapy. Apart from this, companies also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to enhance their market share. For instance in 2016, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation agreed to acquire Valtech Cardio Ltd., for trans catheter repair of mitral and tricuspid valves.

Geographically transcatheter heart valve market segmented into following regions Viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America market is dominating among all regions. Over five million people in U.S. are diagnosed with heart valve disease each year. Europe market for transcatheter heart valves expected to grow at significant rate due to technological advancements, increase in awareness and acceptance of novel replacement devices for cardiac disorders. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific region such as China and India expected to show significant growth in the market due to medical tourism, increasing patients with heart diseases and significant changing in lifestyle.

