Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a relatively new technology in the field of medical science. It is a less invasive method of replacing heart valve without undergoing the conventional by-pass surgery. Aortic valve replacement typically requires open heart surgery, thus it disqualifies patients who are at high risk for the process or are too weak to undergo a surgery. As a result, the market of heart valve surgical procedures is witnessing a continuous decline as more and more patients requiring valve replacement are at risk for a surgical treatment. This shortcoming of the traditional surgical method has paved way for the popularity and adoption of TAVR. It was first commercially launched in Europe in 2007 and later in the United States. The market for TAVR is regarded to be promising with immense growth opportunities and unmet demand to cater to.

Rise in economic development, increasing old age population, growing obese population, and increase of aortic stenosis patients are some of the key drivers fueling the development of the global TAVR market. Growth of this market is largely dependent on macro indicators, like global GDP and global healthcare expenditure.

This report analyzes the development of “global TAVR market”, with special focus on the major markets like the United States and Europe. The major market trends and drivers that facilitate the growth of this market as well as the challenges it is facing are also analyzed in this report.

The top players operating in the TAVR industry include Edward Lifesciences, Medtronic and St. Jude Medical and these companies have been profiled in the report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth and market expansion.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

2. TAVR Market Analysis

2.1 Global Market

-TAVR Market Value: Actual & Forecast

-Implants Sold: Actual & Forecast

2.2 Regional Markets

2.2.1 US Market

2.2.2 Outside US Market

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing Ageing Population

3.1.2 Rising Global Healthcare Expense

3.1.3 Increasing Obese Population

3.1.4 Global Economic Development

3.1.5 Increasing Prevalence of Inoperable Aortic Stenosis

3.2 Challenges

3.2.1 Regulatory Issues

3.2.2 Associated High Risk

3.2.3 High Cost of TAVR Devices

3.3 Key Trends

3.3.1 Favorable Reimbursement in Europe

3.3.2 Positive Outcomes from SAPIEN 3

3.3.3 TAVR for Low Risk Patients

3.3.4 Edwards Dominates TAVR Market

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Market

4.2 US

4.3 Outside US

5. Company Profiles

5.1 Edwards Lifesciences

5.1.1 Business Overview

5.1.2 Financial Overview

5.1.3 Business Strategies

5.2 Medtronic

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 St. Jude Medical

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Procedure

Global TAVR Market Value and Penetration (2011-2014)

Global TAVR Market Value Forecast (2015-2019)

Global TAVR Market- Implants Sold (2011-2014)

Global TAVR Market- Forecast of Implants to be Sold (2015-2019)

Continued…

