Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size Analysis, Future Growth Insights, Emerging Trends and Share Value By 2023

Transcatheter Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Product Type (Transcatheter mitral valve repair and Transcatheter aortic valve replacement), Type of Treatment (Transfemoral Approach, Transapical Approach), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Region, Forecast to 2023

Transcatheter Market Outlook

The Global Transcatheter Market size is expected to reach USD 8,190 million by 2023. It had a standing valuation of USD 3,882.77 million in 2017. Preference of minimally invasive surgeries is one of the major drivers of the market. This can be due to low hospital stay time and less pain felt during surgical procedures as compared to conventional methods. The market is touted to exhibit 13.38% CAGR during the forecast period.

Transcatheter market is bifurcated by product into transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR) and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). Transcatheter aortic valve replacement market share has largest due to continuous advances in the product. The procedure involves repair of the valve without the removal of the old valve.

Large number of cardiac disorders is likely to influence the market growth tremendously. Transcatheter are used in the treatment of aortic valve stenosis, which is one of the common cardiovascular disorders which warrant surgical intervention. Efforts made by instrument and device makers in minimizing infection and risks can amplify the innovation rate and production capacity and drive the volume of the global transcatheter market.

Stringent regulations in place to restrict the approval of transcatheter devices in order to prevent surgical injuries to the patient may hamper market growth.

Heart failure is the major cause of mortalities among patients. But progress in implants and drug therapies have managed to improve the prognosis of these patients. Transcatheter therapy employs various techniques to ensure the pumping of blood to the heart without any disturbance in its flow. Market Research Future (MRFR) has outlined the various types of transcatheter, their prospects in interventional cardiology, and various drivers and challenges for the period between 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Transcatheter Market Segmentation Analysis

The global transcatheter market is segmented by type of treatment, product type, and end user.

By type of treatment, it is segmented into transaortic approach, transapical approach, and transfemoral approach. The transfemoral approach is expected to lead the market till the end of the forecast period owing to the spike in valvular diseases. Geriatric population with their vulnerability to cardiac disorders can also facilitate segment growth. On the other hand, the transaortic segment is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR during the assessment period due to the high volume of aorta cannulation procedure during cardiac surgeries.

End-users in the global transcatheter market include cardiac catheterization laboratory, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and hospitals. Hospitals are the biggest end-user of the market with predictions to bring in maximum revenue. This can be credited to the large patient volume, abundance of skilled surgeons and equipment, and insurance schemes covering cardiac procedures.

Transcatheter Market Regional Analysis

South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions considered for predicting the prospects of the global transcatheter market.

The Americas held the largest market share of the global market due to contributions by the U.S. and Canada. Prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders coupled with a well-established healthcare sector can drive the market growth in the region. Presence of various reputed market players that launch continuous iterations of existing products can also play a pivotal part in the market.

Europe has similar growth factors to the Americas due to increasing diagnosis of endovascular diseases and a large geriatric populace. The global transcatheters market will thrive in the region due to favorable regulations and a large patient pool with expendable income levels to afford the high-level treatment. Recently, FEops was granted a fund of USD 3.5 million for encouraging the research and development in structural heart interventions. The Feops HEARTguide is a predictive planning guide which can provide insights on size of the device as well as positioning during surgery to reduce the probability of injuries.

Transcatheter Market Competitive Outlook

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bracco S.p.A. (HLT, Inc.), Abbott Laboratories Inc., JenaValve Technology, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, NVT AG, Medtronic, plc, Venus Medtech, Inc., JC Medical, Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, and Braile Biomedica are prominent players operating in the global transcatheter marketspace.

