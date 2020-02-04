Traditional Wound Management Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 5,926.0 Million at a CAGR of 3.4% By Top Leading Players, R&D and clinical trial activities, Size, Key Trends, Major Driver, Application, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Some of the most widely used traditional wound care products include bandages, gauzes, woven gauze, sponges, and gauze sponge. Gauze sponges are made up of gauzes and are used to absorb blood and wound exudates.

Statistics:

The global traditional wound management market is estimated to account for US$ 5,926.0 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Global Traditional Wound Management Market: Drivers

Sustainable demand for first aid and versatility of products is expected to propel growth of the global traditional wound management market over the forecast period. There is steady demand for traditional wound managing first-aid products globally in home care settings as well as hospitals. Products such as gauze bandages and adhesive bandages enjoy sustainable demand for small cuts and bruises.

Free Download PDF Research Report Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3426

(**Note: Free Sample with TOC, Graph, Charts)

Global Traditional Wound Management Market: Opportunities

Tracking interdisciplinary collaboration for wound management is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Inter and intra-departmental collaboration between surgeons and their support staff – the nurses plays a key role in better wound management. This determines product usage pattern, order placement cycles, and choosing preferred vendors. Application of customer analytics and critical vendor management strategies are factors that could fuel demand for traditional wound management products. Therefore, market players need to track zonal purchase patterns by departments in order to achieve higher profitability.

Global Traditional Wound Management Market: Restraints

Increasing R&D and demand for low molecular weight hyaluronic acid derivatives for wound healing is expected to hamper growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, researchers from Jilin University, China, reported development of N-butyrylated low molecular weight hyaluronic acid for improved murine cutaneous wound healing.

Key Takeaways:

The Gauzes segment in the global traditional wound management market was valued at US$ 1,820.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2,381.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing development and adoption of advanced wound care products is expected to hinder growth of the market during the forecasted period.

The Surgeries segment held dominant position in the global traditional wound management market in 2019, accounting for 70.1% share in terms of value, followed by Skin and Diabetic Ulcers, respectively. Increasing number of surgical procedures is anticipated to assist the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Browse Press Release: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/press-release/traditional-wound-management-market-2781

Market Trends

High prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases is aiding in growth of the global traditional wound management market. For instance, according to the study, ‘Global Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes over the Next Ten Years (2018-2028)’, published by the American Diabetes Association, 500 million people worldwide suffered from type 2 diabetes in 2018.

The adoption of traditional wound care measures with novel solutions such as foam, hydrogel dressing, and others has increased significantly. This, in turn, has led to high output in wound care management.

Global Traditional Wound Management Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global traditional wound management market include Smith & Nephew plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health, Derma Sciences Inc., Paul Hartman AG, Molnlycke Health Care, Medline Industries, Inc., DUKAL Corporation, and BSN Medical.

Global Traditional Wound Management Market: Key Developments

Players in the market are also focused on developing and launching sustainable products. For instance, in July 2019, Nutricare, an Australia-based company, launched PATCH, 100% compostable, natural and non-irritating bamboo bandage.

Segmentation

Traditional Wound Management Market, By Product Type: Bandages Adhesive Bandages Non-adhesive Bandages Compression Bandages Gauzes Woven Gauzes Non-woven Gauzes Gauze Sponge Woven Gauze Sponges Non-woven Gauze Sponges Sponges Woven Sponges Non-woven Sponges

Traditional Wound Management Market, By Application: Skin and Diabetic Ulcers Burns Surgeries Trauma Others (skin cuts, primary dressings etc.)

Traditional Wound Management Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Diagnostic Centers Homecare Settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Traditional Wound Management Market, By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East Africa

Company Profiles Smith & Nephew plc. * Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Strategies B. Braun Melsungen AG Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd. Medtronic Plc. Cardinal Health Derma Sciences Inc. Paul Hartman AG Molnlycke Health Care Medline Industries, Inc. DUKAL Corporation BSN Medical.



Purchase this Report (Price 4500 USD for Single-User License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3426

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Name: Mr. Raj Shah

Phone: US +12067016702 / UK +4402081334027

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Visit Blog: https://globalindustryresearchblog.wordpress.com/