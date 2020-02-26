Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market Share Value, Top Key Players, Future Growth Insights, Size Estimation and Industry Trends By 2026

Thyroid eye disease, also known as Graves Ophthalmopathy, is an autoimmune condition that develops in people with hyperactive thyroid gland. The immune system attacks the thyroid gland and the eye muscles and other ocular tissues which leads to the secretion of thyroid hormone in excessive amount (hyperthyroidism), and inflammation in the eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands, and expansion of fatty tissues behind the eye. This leads to the enlargement of eye muscles and scarring of orbital tissues. In severe cases of thyroid eye disease, the eyes of patients bulge forward which results in a constricted eye movement. The protruded eye makes it difficult for the eyelid to close properly which results in an exposed cornea. Thyroid eye disease can cause blurred or double vision, dry eye, redness, and pain in the eye.

Thyroid eye disease treatment is carried out in two phases. The first phase can last up to three years where gels and ointments are used to treat the dry eye and steroids are used for autoimmune inflammation. The second phase involves surgeries to rectify the diplopia and improve eyelid closure.

Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market – Dynamics

Key players are strengthening their market position through strategic mergers, agreements, and acquisitions which is expected to propel growth of the thyroid eye disease treatment market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2017, Horizon Therapeutics plc acquired the River Vision Development Corp. and its pipeline drug teprotumumab, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease. This acquisition is expected to cater to unmet medical needs for the treatment of rare diseases such as thyroid eye disease.

Moreover, increasing launches and approvals of new drugs for treating thyroid eye disease is expected to drive growth of the thyroid eye disease treatment market. For instance, in January 2020, Horizon Therapeutics plc received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Tepezza, indicated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market – Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the dominant position in 2018, in the global thyroid eye disease treatment market, owing to launches of thyroid eye disease programs in the region. For instance, in November 2018, the Scheie Eye Institute, a U.S.-based eye care hospital, announced the launch of a ‘Thyroid Eye Disease Program’ where the physicians will provide appropriate treatment plans for patients with thyroid eye disease.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of thyroid eye disease in the region is also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the article published in the American Academy of Ophthalmology, in February 2020, nearly one million Americans were diagnosed with thyroid eye disease every year.

Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players involved in the thyroid eye disease treatment market include Horizon Therapeutics plc. , Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Pfizer Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co., Inc., and others.

Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market – Taxonomy

On the basis of drug type, the global thyroid eye disease treatment market is segmented into:

Steroids

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

On the basis of route of administration, the global thyroid eye disease treatment market is segmented into:

Oral

Intravenous

Topical

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global thyroid eye disease treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

On the basis of region, the global thyroid eye disease treatment market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

