Telemedicine Market Size to Reach US$ 185,669.6 Mn Forecast 2020-2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The rise in geriatric population and the increasing demand for proper healthcare and medical services to suffice to their needs is boosting the global telemedicine market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “Telemedicine Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, m Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous), Others), By End User (Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. This report highlights all factors driving and restricting the growth of telemedicine market. The information provided in the report is collected from trusted source, within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Leading Players operating in the Telemedicine Market are:

SnapMD, Inc.

MDLIVE Inc.

Encounter Telemedicine

MD

MeMD

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

GlobalMed

Teladoc Health, American Well, and Doctor On Demand Hold Strong Foothold in the Global Market

Doctor On Demand, Teladoc Health, and American Well are enjoying stronghold in the global telemedicine market. Leading companies are focusing on strategies such as company collaboration with domestic players, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Some of the other companies functioning in the global market are, SnapMD, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Encounter Telemedicine, 2nd.MD, MeMD, InTouch Technologies, Inc., GlobalMed, and others.

Need to Provide Proper Medical Service in Developing Nations to Help Asia Pacific Register Rapid Growth

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global telemedicine market to be dominated by North America. Access to favorable reimbursement policies is supporting the market’s expansion in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. In addition, the telemedicine market in North America is also driven by the strong establishment of healthcare centers and availability of skilled medical practitioners. Government support plays a major role in the growth of the telemedicine market in this region. For instance, the Florida Senate passed House Bill 23 in April 2019 to standardize the telemedicine and telehealth practices. Such support from government is further propelling the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of major players of telemedicine market in North America and the surge in the number of e-visits will also help the regional market to continue its dominance in the coming years.

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Products

Services

By Application

Teleradiology

Telepathology

Teledermatology

Telepsychiatry

Telecardiology

Others

By Modality

Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)

Real-time (Synchronous)

Others

By End User

Healthcare Facilities

Homecare

By Geography

North America (the USA (District of Columbia, Alaska, New York, South Dakota, Maryl and) and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

