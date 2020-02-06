Telehealth Market Size 2020, Global Share, Industry Growth at CAGR of 22.74%, Technology Advancement, Telehealth Services Applications, Top Company Profiles, Regional Revenue and Current Trends

Telehealth Market Research, Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Industry Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), by Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud-Based and On-Premise), by Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Primary Care, Neurophysiology and others), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care and others) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2024

Telehealth Market Overview:

Global telehealth market is on a path to score a CAGR of 22.74% and surpass a valuation of USD 16,173.8 Million by 2024. Market Research Future (MRFR) marks 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period. The telehealth sector is expected to thrive on the core concept it offers of sharing information using a digital platform to improve communication. It enables several functions like electronic consultations, video conferencing, remote monitoring, and wireless communications. Growing demand for easy access to various healthcare services, cost-effective and systematic procedure, hike in investment, better research & development facilities, improved IT sector, and others are factors that ensure growth for the market. But the possibility of information leakage through hacking can prevent the market from having easy growth.

Telehealth Market Competitive Analysis:

Telehealth market is witnessing a strong ingress of new entrants who are impacting the market with their latest innovations. This is also making the market competitive as established players are trying to capitalize on the opportunities available and increase their profit margin. MRFR listed a few to ensure a better understanding of the market and it includes companies like

Siemens (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. (US)

Right Health (Canada)

American Well (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

GlobalMed (US)

Care Innovations LLC (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

InTouch Technologies Inc. (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Maple (Canada)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Cerner Corporation (US)

Dialogue (Canada)

Livecare Health (Canada)

Telehealth Market Segmentation

Component, application, mode of delivery, and end user are four definite segments that have been discussed in the global market report on the telehealth sector. MRFR included these segments to provide better insights regarding various intricacies of the market.

Global Telehealth Market, by Component

Services Remote Monitoring Real-Time Interactions Store-and-Forward Consultations



Hardware Monitoring Devices Stationary Wearable Medical Peripherals Blood Pressure Monitors ECG Monitors Pulse Oximeters Blood Glucose Meters Peak Flow Meters Otoscopes Others Others



Software Integrated Software Standalone Software



Global Telehealth Market, by Mode of Delivery

Web/Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Telehealth Market, by Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Primary Care

Neurophysiology

Others

Telehealth Market Regional Analysis

Basic requirements and the advanced ones for the growth of the telehealth market are widely available in Europe and the Americas. Of these two regions, the Americas are all set to score big in the coming years as countries like the US and Canada are going to ensure that the market gains better profit. Improved IT sector, better investment plans, growing digitalization, huge budget expenditure, and others are several sectors that can make sure that the market gains better prospects. In Europe, this market would benefit from the growing demand to monitor the steps of healthcare procedures. Italy has emerged as one of the leading countries by having control over almost 12.4% of the Western telehealth market in 2018. France, Germany, and the UK can also make sure that their growth in the sector goes up considerably.

The Asia Pacific market has a massive population that can trigger growth for the telehealth market. Increasing the inclusion of technologies to support better growth for the telehealth market. For the Middle East & Africa, poor economy and lack of infrastructure can hold back the growth rate and deter permeation of the sector.

Telehealth Industry News

In January 2020, Walmart announced that they have started a collaboration Doctor on Demand to support its own staff and ensure that they get proper treatment using the telehealth services.

In January 2019, American Well launched the American Well 760 Cart, which allows acute care teams at health systems to bring remote specialists into the room. The new cart was designed for health systems running telehealth on American Well’s software or an existing Cisco infrastructure

In November 2018, Boston Children’s Hospital, a part of Boston Scientific Corporation and 2nd.MD, a telehealth startup, initiated a strategic partnership focused on pediatric telemedicine. The alliance relied on 2nd.MD’s technology and employer and health plan network to give patients virtual access to doctors

In January 2018, Allscripts signed a definitive agreement and acquired Practice Fusion

