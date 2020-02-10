Tardive Dyskinesia Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 | Focus on US & Japan

Tardive Dyskinesia Industry

Description

Tardive dyskinesia is an involuntary movement disorder that typically arises from the long-term use of antipsychotic medication in schizoaffective disorders. Tardive dyskinesia is characterized by involuntary, repetitive movements of the face, trunk, or extremities, including lip smacking, grimacing, tongue protrusion, facial movements or blinking, puckering and pursing of the lips. TDs are most common in patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar disorder who have been treated with antipsychotic medication for long periods, but they occasionally occur in other patients as well.

The key factors driving the growth of the Tardive dyskinesia market are rising schizophrenia patients, increasing bipolar patients, growing antipsychotic prescription, increased use of long-term neuroleptic drugs and increasing incidence of neurological disorders. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by side effects of drugs and under-diagnosed.

The report “Tardive Dyskinesia Market” provides a comprehensive study of the US and Japan tardive dyskinesia market with detailed analysis of market size, growth and penetration of the industry. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Neurocrine Biosciences and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Tardive Dyskinesias – An Overview

1.1 Antipsychotics Overview

1.2 Tardive Dyskinesias

1.3 Signs and Symptoms

1.4 Causes

1.5 Treatment

1.6 Existing and Pipeline Drugs

2. The US Tardive Dyskinesia Market Analysis

2.1 The US Tardive Dyskinesia Market by Number of Patients

2.2 The US Tardive Dyskinesia – Number of Patients by Severity

2.3 The US Tardive Dyskinesia Sales by Value

2.4 The US Tardive Dyskinesia Annual Price

3. Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Market Analysis

4. The US Tardive Dyskinesia Drugs Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Schizophrenia Patients

5.1.2 Increasing Bipolar Patients

5.1.3 Growing Antipsychotic Prescription

5.1.4 Increased Use of Long-Term Neuroleptic Drugs

5.1.5 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Medications Causing Tardive Dyskinesia

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Side Effects of Drugs

5.3.2 Under-Diagnosed

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Comparison between Valbenazine vs. SD-809

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Neurocrine Biosciences

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Signs and Symptoms of Tardive Dyskinesias

The US Tardive Dyskinesia Market by Number of Patients (2016-2025)

The US Tardive Dyskinesia – Number of Patients by Severity (2016-2025)

The US Tardive Dyskinesia Sales by Value (2017-2025)

The US Tardive Dyskinesia Annual Price (2016-2025)

Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Market by Number of Patients (2016-2025)

Japan Tardive Dyskinesia – Number of Patients by Severity (2016-2025)

Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Sales by Value (2017-2025)

Japan Tardive Dyskinesia Annual Price (2017-2025)

The US Valbenazine Market by Penetration (2017-2025)

The US SD-809 Market by Penetration (2019-2025)

The US Tetrabenazine Market for Tardive Dyskinesia by Penetration (2017-2025)

Schizophrenia Patients in the US (2017-2025)

Bipolar Patients in the US (2017-2025)

Medications Causing Tardive Dyskinesia

Comparison between Valbenazine vs. SD-809

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Segment (2016)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)

Neurocrine Biosciences Product Candidates in Clinical Development

Neurocrine Biosciences Revenue (2012-2016)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Segment (2016)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue by Region (2016)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)

Continued…

