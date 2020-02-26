Swittons Debuts First Fully Customizable IoT Powered Solution to Improve Pharma to Physician Communication

Smart device helps pharmaceutical reps cover more territory and gives physicians flexibility when it comes to consultations and orders

Swittons, a P360 company, has launched the first fully customizable IoT powered solution for pharmaceutical commercial organizations and physicians. Swittons enhances the pharma to physician relationship by helping representatives cover more territory, and by breaking down communication barriers to office visits, professional consultations and product orders. The smart device can also be configured for biotech and medical device sales organizations.

“At Swittons, we have reimagined the world of pharma to physician communication by fundamentally changing the way marketers and sales organizations interact with customers and prospects,” stated Swittons CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana. “Our solution not only saves organizations time and money, it gives them a new digital channel of engagement for meaningful interactions. From dashboard to devices to data, Swittons powers seamless engagement.”

Swittons is designed to be compatible with existing commercial infrastructure and integrates seamlessly with leading CRM and ERP systems. The device, which can be custom branded, comes programmed to execute up to four different predefined functions. Bringing critical data from a device to the enterprise has never been easier, because Swittons takes care of all the complex technical work.

As the cost of doing business goes up, and regulations become more restrictive, pharmaceutical sales organizations are increasing their demand for innovative products that help them remain competitive. Swittons helps in the following ways:

Solves the “whitespace” problems by enabling communication with physicians who were previously untargeted, because of remoteness or other reasons.

Boosts the launch of new brands by increasing brand awareness and sample facilitation, etc.

Adds additional coverage for sales teams that have downsized.

Helps physicians order samples faster (or product, for “buy & bill” offices).

Creates a new channel of communication with physicians, something they are asking for.

Physicians appreciate Swittons because the device enables them to be in better control of their schedule. At the click of a button, they can request samples, schedule sales visits, book medical science liaison (MSL) consultations and access important medical information. And since the 4-inch device takes up very little desk space, it is conveniently available and integrates seamlessly with physician workstyles. The smart devices can be preprogrammed with individualized functionality as well.

For physicians that receive Swittons, the device comes out of the box ready and automatically connects through a Wi-Fi or GSM cellular connection (GSM service provided by Swittons). More information about Swittons for Physicians is available HERE.

Swittons is powered by the technology and expertise developed by P360. Delivering a 360 view through the pharma, physician and patient ecosystem, P360 designs and deploys capabilities that ensure the highest efficiencies and returns on sales operations, data management, clinical trials, patient centricity, and IoT innovation. Swittons is built on Microsoft Azure.

To learn more about Swittons for pharma, simply visit Swittons.com/pharma. To learn more about P360, go to P360.com.

