Surgical Sutures Market Size 2020 | Rising Geriatric Population Augments Demand for Surgical Sutures, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global surgical sutures market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2017 and 2025 majorly owing to the rising number of surgical procedures. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Surgical Sutures: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2025” provides valuable information on the factors enabling growth in the market. The demand for surgical sutures is increasing as they help to heal the damaged tissue faster. Moreover, surgical sutures play a significant role in the wound healing process. These sutures have the ability to ligate the blood vessels together to aid healing of damaged tissues. As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for surgical sutures was valued at US$ 3,750.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5,982.9 Mn by 2025.

Leading Players operating in the Surgical Sutures Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

CP Medical

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast Corporation

Molnlycke Healthcare

BSN Medical

Demetech Corporation

Ethicon

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Rising Adoption of Medical Technologies in Asia Pacific Encourages Growth in the Market

Among regions, North America covered a revenue of US$ 1,489.6 Mn in the year 2017 and dominated the global surgical sutures market. Presence of leading manufacturers for sutures in the U.S. is the primary factor driving the market in this region. Also, the U.S. and Canada witnesses rising number of cardiovascular surgeries mainly attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America. This, in turn, is expected to register growth opportunities for the market in North America during the forecast years. Besides North America, Europe is the second-most leading region as per revenue in the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness high demand for surgical sutures during the forecast duration.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights An overview of a number of major surgical procedures by key countries Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions Regulatory scenario for key countries Key industry trends Reimbursement scenario by key countries

Global Surgical Sutures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Absorbable Non-absorbable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Natural Synthetic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Gynecology Orthopedics Cardiology Ophthalmic General Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Ambulatory Surgery Centers Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continued……

Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Absorbable

Non-absorbable

By Form

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Gynecology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Ophthalmic

General Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Surgical Sutures Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Surgical Sutures Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Surgical Sutures Market growth?

