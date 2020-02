Surgical Lights Market is Poised to Surge at 4.5% CAGR | USD 833.5 Million by 2026

The global surgical lights market size is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period owing to continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities worldwide. Fortune Business Insights provides an in-depth analysis of the market in their report titled, “Surgical Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals & ASC’s, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report predicts the global surgical lights market to reach USD 833.5 million by the end of 2026. The market is expected to rise from USD 586.4 million in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.5% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report offers surgical lights market analysis, primarily focusing on factors propelling or repelling the growth of the market. It also provides insights into the market listing the major industry developments. All information gathered in the report is extracted from both primary and secondary research methods. The names of various market players are also listed in the report, coupled with the major growth strategies adopted by them in order to attract high operating lights market revenue. These strategies mainly include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, investments in research and development, company collaborations, and others. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the leading companies operating in the surgical lights market include:

BihlerMED

Technomed India

Steris Plc.

Stryker

Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Skytron

I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Getinge AB

HillRom Services Inc.

Asia Pacific to Register High Growth Rate on Account of Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure and Improving Medical Facilities

On a geographical note, North America is expected to register substantial growth in the global operating lights market owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures. In 2018, North America generated a revenue of USD 178.2 million on account of the consolidation of hospital and healthcare infrastructure in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. Additionally, the rise in number of acute and chronic diseases, coupled with the increasing number of surgical procedures for treating such diseases is boosting the regional market for surgical lights.

On the other side, the market in Europe may face rough waters on account of the decreasing number of hospital setups in nations such as Italy, Germany, and France. The Asia Pacific market is likely to witness a high growth rate on account of the increasing number of medical infrastructure setups and the advent of better medical technologies for treatment procedures. Besides this, the market in the Middle East and Africa and Latin America are considered to witness remarkable growth in the coming years on account of the advent of advanced technology in medical facilities.

