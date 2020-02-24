Sugar Reduction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Introduction

Global Sugar Reduction Market

The market for Sugar Reduction Technologies is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Increasing count of a population of diabetics and obesity has created a huge awareness among the consumers to reduce the sugar intake. With the growing preferences of healthy eating has also demanded the food & beverage manufacturers to introduce sugar substitutes into the products. In addition, the stringent guidelines of the government bodies for the food & beverage manufacturers in order to reduce the incidences of obesity and diabetics. As the incidences highly influenced by the foods intake. This has led to introduce diet coke, sugar-free- ice cream, diet foods and others.

Global Sugar Reduction Technologies Market

The consumption patterns and choices of consumers are frequently changing regarding the foods. This is one of the major factors, which influences the performance of the manufacturers. However, the manufacturers are highly competitive in terms of price, application, and wide availability in stores.

Global Sugar Reduction Technologies Market

North America is one of the major regions, which dominates the market, due to high awareness and government initiative to ban the high sugar and processed foods resulting in obesity. Moreover, child obesity has been a major concern in this region. To avoid such circumstances, the government has taken an initiative to ban the high sugar content in the Food & Beverage products.

DataM analyses the complete scenario of the Sugar Reduction Technologies market, market segmentation, geography analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is further categorized based on the types of sweeteners, which includes Artificial Sweeteners and Naturally derived sweeteners. The market is segmented based on Food & Beverage (Baked Goods & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Snacks, Beverages and Others), Health & Personal Care. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Key Players of Global Sugar Reduction Market

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes ADM, Cargill Inc., Danisco A/S, Tate & Lyle, Ingredion, Ajinomoto Co., Roquette Freres SA, Amalgamated Sugar, Celanese Corporation, JK Sucralose inc and PureCircle Limited.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Artificial Sweeteners

Naturally derived sweeteners

By Application

Food & Beverage

Baked Goods & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Snacks

Beverages

Others

Health & Personal Care

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

