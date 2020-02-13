Stereoscopic Microscopes Market 2020 Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Stereo microscopes are microscopes equipped with two eyepieces, which function similar to a set of binoculars providing a wider viewing range and micro-high-quality stereo images that help to reduce eyestrain and tedious task of viewing the sample. ., Back in 1890s when an American dentist, Horatio Greenough, designed a microscope, which was then purchased by Carl Zeiss. The engineers of Carl Zeiss modified the design by repositioning the prism in the model. Greenough design is the traditional design of stereo microscope, which is highly modified till date and utilized by various end users from researchers to jewelry makers and watch repairers. Stereo microscopes offer three-dimensional view of a sample. It is also known as dissecting microscope and stereo zoom microscope. This microscope is used in wide range of applications such as research in healthcare sector, circuit boards of automobiles sector, and for fabric and textile analysis in consumer goods sector.

Global Stereoscopic Microscopes Market – Dynamics

Factors such as wide range of applications, product launches, and product modification are expected to positively impact the global stereoscopic microscopes market growth. Product launches by major players to fulfil demands of consumers or end-users is driving the market growth. For instance, in February 2018, UNITRON introduced the Z12 zoom stereo microscope. The product has better magnification range of 8X to 400X with three configurable and adjustable bases. The company expanded its product portfolio which offers ease in observing objects in different industries. However, the high cost of the stereo microscopes is restraining the growth of the market. For instance, Olympus Corporation offers Olympus SZ51 and SZ61 Zoom Stereo Microscopes with the magnification of 0.67X – 4.5X at the cost of US$ 1,295.00 to US$ 2,150.00.

Global Stereoscopic Microscopes Market – Regional Insights

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in the global stereoscopic microscopes market, owing to increasing numerous industries where stereomicroscopes are highly applicable. North America holds significant market share in the market due to rising players and product launches. For instance, in 2015, Euromex Microscopen BV, a manufacturer of microscopes and other optical instruments based in Holland, launched a research-grade optical quality for schools and the most demanding life science research applications in the U.S. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the presence of various major players in the region. Nikon & Olympus Corporation, which are the most leading brands in the stereoscopic microscopes market is based in this Asia-Pacific region. Their brand value and offering with advanced technologies expect to grow in the market in the forecast period. KEYENCE CORPORATION and Meiji Techno are other leading players in the Asia Pacific market.

Global Stereoscopic Microscopes Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global stereoscopic microscopes market include ZEISS International, Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems, NIKON CORPORATION, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Meiji Techno, Vision Engineering Ltd., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boeckel + Co (Gmbh + Co), and others.

Global Stereoscopic Microscopes Market: Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global stereoscopic microscopes market is segmented into

Binocular

Trinocular

On the basis of design type, the global stereoscopic microscopes market is segmented into

Greenough Design

Common Main Objective / Parallel Optics Type

On the basis of end-user, the global stereoscopic microscopes market is segmented into

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Industrial Inspection

Academics

On the basis of region, the global stereoscopic microscopes market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

