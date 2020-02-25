STD Testing Devices Market Eyeing Remarkable Growth due to Increase in Lifestyle Devices

Global STD Testing Devices Market Research Report, by Type (Laboratory Devices, Point of Care (PoC) Devices), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research and Academic Centers, Others), Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Forecast till 2025

STD Testing Devices Market Analysis

Global STD testing devices market size is projected to grow at a 9.3% CAGR between 2019-2025, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Sexually transmitted diseases or STD are diseases that spread from sexual contacts. Human immunodeficiency virus, papilloma virus, herpes simplex virus, syphilis, chlamydia are the most common forms of STD diseases. These diseases, in some cases, can be transferred by shared needle use, birth, and breastfeeding. Point of care devices and laboratory devices are the two most widely used STD testing devices.

Numerous factors are adding to the global STD testing devices market growth. These factors, according to the recent Market Research Future report, comprise an increase in casual sex partners, patient awareness including growing government initiatives and education campaigns, rising number of product launches by industry players, and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

On the contrary, lack of information concerning the causes and symptoms of STD may hamper STD testing devices market growth during the forecast period.

STD Testing Devices Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global STD testing devices market based on end user and type.

By type, the STD testing devices market is segmented into point of care devices and laboratory devices. Point of care devices is again segmented into rapid diagnostic kits, phone chips, and others. Laboratory devices are again segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, flow cytometers, cellulose-based devices, thermal cyclers, and others. Of these, laboratory devices will command the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the STD testing devices market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. Among these, hospitals and clinics will have a major share in the market during the forecast period.

Region Analysis

By region, the global STD testing devices market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among these, the Americas will spearhead the STD testing devices market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the STD testing devices market growth in the region include increasing awareness about the causes and treatments of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), availability of different types of STD testing kits, large patient population and rising prevalence of STIs.

The STD testing devices market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market during the forecast period for the growing demand for STI testing, growing development and research support for the healthcare industry by government bodies, and increasing initiatives by organizations such as EuroTEST that offers activities and information for improving early diagnosis as well as care of tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections, viral hepatitis, and HIV.

The STD testing devices market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period for the rising patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure in India and China, and increasing disposable income of the middle-class.

The STD testing devices market in the MEA will have a small share in the market during the forecast period for limited exposure to technological advances and limited healthcare infrastructure.

STD Testing Devices Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global STD testing devices market include GenePOC Inc. (Canada), OraSure Technologies (US), Qaigen Inc. (US), BioMeriuex (France), Cepheid (Danaher Corporation) (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Diasorin S.p.A (Italy), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), MedMira Inc. (Canada), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), and Abbott (US). Key players have incorporated several strategies to create a niche in the market such as partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and others.

STD Testing Devices Industry News

February 2020: STD Carriers Disease Control and Prevention Services have launched the latest edition of its online STD fighting machine by giving it a mobile-friendly facelift during Valentine’s Day. This renovation is an effort for improving STDCarriers.com’s usability for those looking to out people having hepatitis C, HPV, genital warts, and HIV/AIDS anonymously with their mobiles online.

