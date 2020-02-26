Sports Medicine Market Size Growth 2020 Trends, Share, Merger, Statistics, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast 2020-2026

According to latest Sports Medicine Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis to 2026, report on “Global Sports Medicine Industry” published by Fortune Business Insights, The Global Sports Medicine market is expected to rise at a 5.8% CAGR and projected to reach USD 9.86 billion by 2026. Global Sports Medicine Market Information segmentation by Device Type (Surgery Devices, Bone Reconstruction Devices, Body Support Devices, Others), By Application (Knee, Head & Neck, Shoulder, Ankle & Foot, Wrist & Elbow, Others) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

New research report on Sports Medicine Market 2020 report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global Sports Medicine market by Sports Medicine companies, offering valuable insights, facts, Sports Medicine industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Key players leading the Global Sports Medicine Market include;



Smith & Nephew.



CONMED Corporation.

Zimmer Biomet.

Johnson & Johnson Services.

KARL STORZ SE.

Market Highlights:

The global sports medicine market size is predicted to USD 9.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic conditions, including cardiovascular diseases and obesity, is escalating participation in sports activities. Moreover, rising awareness about a healthy lifestyle will spur participation of children in sports activities, which in turn will contribute positively to the sports medicine market revenue. According to Stanford children’s Health statics, more than 30 million children and teens in the U.S participate in organized sports. Whereas one-third of the injuries reported are sports injuries. Furthermore, innovation in new products and surgical devices will bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries in developed and developing nations will further create new sales opportunities for the sports medicine market analysis.

Highlights of the Report:

Elaborative overview of the industry outlook;

360-degree analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful study of the different market segments; and

Detailed research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market growth.

The sports medicine market stood at USD 6.26 billion in 2018. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

The announcement of Stryker’s Endoscopy division, a visualization platform enabling distinguish anatomy across all minimally invasive procedures, acquired Ivy Sports Medicine, LLC, medical equipment production company. The acquisition will enable Stryker to provide customers with a complete meniscal platform to better serve their patients. The agreement between the companies will boost the sports medicine market share owing to the portfolio of the company, which includes the only FDA-approved collagen meniscus implant (CMI) on the market a reliable and innovative all-inside repair device, as well as an inside-out meniscal suturing platform. In addition, the developing sports infrastructure, along with the growing patient pool in hospitals, will facilitate the growth of the market. According to the EU IDB catalog of sports, about 4.5 million people aged 15 and above have been treated in hospital for a sports injury each year. In addition, the presence of opportunities such as corporate funding & scholarships for students will bode well for the market in the forthcoming years.

North America stood at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The increasing number of medical sports centers will aid the expansion of the market in North America. The growing participation in sports and physical activities by children will augment the healthy growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly in the forthcoming years. The rising demand for sports medicine from developing countries such as China, India, and Japan will boost the sports medicine market trends. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to educate healthcare professionals and promote research will further facilitate growth in the region.

Major Table Of Content:

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1. Number of Sports Injuries, By Region/ Key Countries

4.2. Technological Advancements in Sports Medicine Devices

4.3. New Product Launches, By Key Market Players

4.4. Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

5.2.1. Surgery Devices

5.2.2. Bone Reconstruction Devices

5.2.3. Body Support Devices

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Knee

5.3.2. Head & Neck

5.3.3. Shoulder

5.3.4. Ankle & Foot

5.3.5. Wrist and Elbow

5.3.6. Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Specialty Clinics

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

North America Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

6.2.1. Surgery Devices

6.2.2. Bone Reconstruction Devices

6.2.3. Body Support Devices

6.2.4. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1. Knee

6.3.2. Head & Neck

6.3.3. Shoulder

6.3.4. Ankle & Foot

6.3.5. Wrist and Elbow

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Specialty Clinics

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

Europe Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

7.2.1. Surgery Devices

7.2.2. Bone Reconstruction Devices

7.2.3. Body Support Devices

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

7.3.1. Knee

7.3.2. Head & Neck

7.3.3. Shoulder

7.3.4. Ankle & Foot

7.3.5. Wrist and Elbow

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Specialty Clinics

7.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

7.5.1. U.K.

7.5.2. Germany

7.5.3. France

7.5.4. Spain

7.5.5. Italy

7.5.6. Scandinavia

7.5.7. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

8.2.1. Surgery Devices

8.2.2. Bone Reconstruction Devices

8.2.3. Body Support Devices

8.2.4. Others

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

8.3.1. Knee

8.3.2. Head & Neck

8.3.3. Shoulder

8.3.4. Ankle & Foot

8.3.5. Wrist and Elbow

8.3.6. Others

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Specialty Clinics

8.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Southeast Asia

8.5.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

9.2.1. Surgery Devices

9.2.2. Bone Reconstruction Devices

9.2.3. Body Support Devices

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

9.3.1. Knee

9.3.2. Head & Neck

9.3.3. Shoulder

9.3.4. Ankle & Foot

9.3.5. Wrist and Elbow

9.3.6. Others

9.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

9.4.1. Hospitals

9.4.2. Specialty Clinics

9.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Sports Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Device Type

10.2.1. Surgery Devices

10.2.2. Bone Reconstruction Devices

10.2.3. Body Support Devices

10.2.4. Others

10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

10.3.1. Knee

10.3.2. Head & Neck

10.3.3. Shoulder

10.3.4. Ankle & Foot

10.3.5. Wrist and Elbow

10.3.6. Others

10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

10.4.1. Hospitals

10.4.2. Specialty Clinics

10.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region

10.5.1. GCC

10.5.2. South Africa

10.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2018)

11.3. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.3.1. Arthrex, Inc.

11.3.2. Smith & Nephew

11.3.3. Stryker

11.3.4. CONMED Corporation

11.3.5. Zimmer Biomet

11.3.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.3.7. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

11.3.8. Other Prominent Players

Strategic Recommendations

